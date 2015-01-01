पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपचुनाव:प्रचार में भाजपा प्रत्याशी सबसे ज्यादा खर्चीले रहे, सबसे कम खर्च में निर्दलीय ने लड़ा चुनाव

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 25 नवंबर तक देना है हिसाब का विस्तृत विवरण, स्टैंडिंग कमेटी में हाेगी खर्च की समीक्षा

ब्यावरा में तत्कालीन विधायक गोवर्धनलाल दांगी के निधन के बाद 3 नवंबर को हुए उपचुनाव की मतगणना 10 नवंबर को की जा चुकी है। इस उपचुनाव में 8 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे, इनमें से चुनाव प्रचार में सबसे ज्यादा खर्चीले भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायणसिंह पंवार रहे हैं। वहीं सबसे कम खर्च निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ने किया है।
उपचुनाव के दौरान महीनेभर तक आठ प्रत्याशियों ने मतदाताओं को रिझाने के लिए जमकर प्रयास किया। इस दौरान जनसभा, जनसंपर्क, प्रचार रथ, बैनर पोस्टर सहित भाेजन-पानी व अन्य इंतजामाें में प्रत्याशियों द्वारा जो खर्च किया गया, उसका हिसाब उन्होंने जिला प्रशासन को सौपा है। अब हिसाब-किताब का विवरण 25 नवंबर तक देनी होगी। इसके बाद इस हिसाब की तुलना सरकारी महकमे द्वारा किए गए आंकलन से की जाएगी। इसमें अगर अंतर आया ताे संबंधित को नोटिस दिया जाएगा।
चुनाव में सबसे ज्यादा खर्चीले भाजपा प्रत्याशी: भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायणसिंह पंवार ने चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान सबसे ज्यादा 23 लाख 93 हजार 974 रुपए का खर्च किया है। दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा खर्चीले कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र दांगी ने 21 लाख 57 हजार 608 रुपए का चुनाव में खर्च किया है। वहीं सबसे कम खर्चीले निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मुकेश जाटव रहे हैं, जिन्होंने 33 हजार 322 रुपए खर्च किया है।
सबसे ज्यादा सभा भी भाजपा प्रत्याशी की: उपचुनाव प्रचार के दौरान सबसे ज्यादा खर्च करने के साथ ही सबसे ज्यादा जनसभा व संपर्क के साथ ही रोड शो भी श्री पंवार ने किए है। इस दौरान स्टार प्रचारक व पार्टी नेता की 10 से अधिक सभा के साथ ही रोड शो, जनसंपर्क सहित अन्य कई खर्चीले आयोजन हुए हैं, जो सीधे पार्टी के खाते में जुड़े। यह खर्च स्थानीय स्तर पर किए जाने वाला है, जिसका हिसाब प्रत्याशी द्वारा दिया जा रहा है।
25 नवंबर तक देना होगा खर्च का विवरण: सभी प्रत्याशियों ने चुनाव खर्च का विवरण भले ही प्रशासन द्वारा गठित टीम को सौंप दिया हो, लेकिन इसका विवरण नहीं दिया है। इसके लिए 25 नवंबर तक का समय निर्धारित किया है। इसमें किस मद में कब और कितना खर्च किया इसकी जानकारी देनी हाेगी।

जानिए, उपचुनाव के दौरान किस दल के किस प्रत्याशी ने प्रचार में कितना किया खर्च और कितने मत मिले
प्रत्याशी पार्टी खर्च प्राप्त मत
गोपालसिंह भिलाला बसपा 266790 2237
नारायणसिंह पंवार भाजपा 2393974 83295
रामचंद्र दांगी कांग्रेस 2157608 95397
मुकेश दांगी शिवसेना 65950 1398
सुशील प्रसाद भाअप 194421 344
जगदीश कुशवाह निर्दलीय 430062 364
नारायणसिंह निर्दलीय 151762 659
मुकेश जाटव निर्दलीय 33322 586

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें