षडयंत्र रचकर जनता द्वारा चुनी:भाजपा ने जनता से खिलवाड़ किया, कांग्रेस की जीत लोकतंत्र की जीत होगी: कुशवाह

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सतना विधायक सिद्धार्थ कुशवाह ने की नुक्कड़ सभा

प्रदेश की जनता ने भाजपा की सरकार को नकार दिया था और कांग्रेस की सरकार बनवाई थी, लेकिन भाजपाइयों ने षडयंत्र रचकर जनता द्वारा चुनी हुई सरकार को गिराकर मप्र की जनता के साथ खिलवाड़ किया है। अपने निजी स्वार्थों के फेर में बीजेपी नेताओं ने ये प्रपंच रचा और लोकतंत्र की हत्या की। यह बात सतना विधायक सिद्धार्थ कुशवाह ने गुरुवार को कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र दांगी के पक्ष में जनसंपर्क के दौरान नुक्कड़ सभाओं में कही। उन्होंने बीजेपी को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहाकि, बीजेपी के नेताओं ने जनभावनाओं का अपमान किया है। उन्होंने क्षेत्र के रघुनाथपुरा, मानपुरा देव आदि गांवों का दौरा किया। उनके दांगी के साथ पूर्व विधायक पुरुषोत्तम दांगी, जिला अध्यक्ष प्रकाश पुरोहित, चंदरसिंह सौंधिया, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष महेंद्र यादव, आनंदी जाट आदि माैजूद थे।

दिग्विजय व कमलनाथ की सभा आज, कल आएंगे पायलट
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह और कमलनाथ की सभा 30 अक्टूबर को सुबह 10 बजे पीपल चौराहा स्थित नपा कॉम्पलैक्स में ब्यावरा में होगी। 31 अक्टूबर को दोपहर 2 बजे राजस्थान के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट भी सभा को संबोधित करने ब्यावरा आएंगे। पूर्व सीएम दिग्विजय दो दिन से ब्यावरा ही हैं।

