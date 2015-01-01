पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत:सभी 622 ग्राम पंचायत में बनेंगे बुक क्लब, 12वीं तक के छात्र-छात्रा जुड़ेंगे

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कक्षा 12वीं तक के इच्छुक विद्यार्थियों को शामिल करके बनाया जाएगा समूह

जिले के प्रत्येक पंचायत में बुक क्लब गठित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए जिले 622 पंचायतों का चयन किया है। जहां बुक क्लब बनाकर उन्हे पढ़ने का मौका भी दिया जाएगा।
कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि जिले की 622 ग्राम पंचायतों में ग्राम पुस्तकालय और वाचानालय स्थापित किया जाकर इसके लिए सभी पंचायत स्तर पर आवश्यक पुस्तकें एवं पठन सामग्री की व्यवस्था की गई है। पाठ्य सामग्रियों के समुचित उपयोग हेतु तथा बच्चों में पाठ्य पुस्तकों के साथ साथ अन्य पुस्तकों को भी पढ़ने की रुचि जागृत करने के उदेश्य से जिले की प्रत्येक ग्रापं मुख्यालय पर एक बुक क्लब स्थापित किए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।
इस तरह से बनेगा बुक क्लब : श्री सिंह ने बताया कि बुक क्लब में माध्यमिक कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों से लेकर 12 वीं कक्षा तक के इच्छुक विद्यार्थियों को शामिल किया जाकर उनका समूह बनाया जाएगा। एक ग्रापं में एक अथवा दो बुक क्लब से शुरूआत होगी। प्रत्येक बुक क्लब में 10 से 20 विद्यार्थी सदस्य होंगे। प्रत्येक बुक क्लब का गठन एक योग्य शिक्षक के मार्गदर्शन में किया जाएगा, जो उसी ग्रापं का निवासी हो। यह शिक्षक उक्त बुक क्लब का संयोजक कहलाएगा। बुक क्लब में केवल इच्छुक विद्यार्थी को ही जोड़ा जाए। बुक क्लब की सदस्यता हेतु केाई शुल्क नही लिया जाए।

यह गतिविधियां भी बुक क्लब की ओर से कराएंगे
बुक क्लब के सदस्य सप्ताह में कम से कम दो बार ग्रापं स्थित वाचनालय में बैठक करेंगे। श्रीसिंह ने बताया कि बुक क्लब की बैठक में वाचनालय में उपलब्ध पुस्तक अथवा अन्य किसी ज्ञानवर्धक पुस्तक के उप खण्डों का पठन किया जाए। पठन पश्चात बुक क्लब के सदस्य प्राप्त शिक्षा पर चर्चा कर सकते हैं। बुक क्लब की बैठक में सदस्य अपने रूचि के अनुसार किसी किताब का चयन भी कर सकते है, जिसे वह उस माह में व्यक्तिगत तोर पर पढ़ेंगे। उन्होने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में जिले की 30 ग्रापं में बुक क्लब प्रारंभ करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इसके लिए प्रत्येक ब्लॉक से 5-5 शिक्षकों का चयन किया है।

