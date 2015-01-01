पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देवउठनी ग्यारस:बोर फली आंवला, उठो देव सांवला के साथ जागेंगे देव

राजगढ़39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज ज्वार-गन्ने के मंडप से हर घर सजेगा, इस बार दो गन्ने की दौगुनी कीमत

शहर सहित जिलेभर में बुधवार को देव उठनी ग्यारस पर बोर, फली, आंवला..उठो देव सांवला की गूंज के साथ पांच माह से आराम कर रहे भगवान नारायण को जगाया जाएगा। धार्मिक मान्यता के अनुसार इसी दिन भगवान सालिगराम और माता तुलसी की शादी हुई थी। इसी दिन से शुभ मांगलिक कार्यों की शुरूआत भी होगी। इसके लिए महिलाओं ने एक दिन पहले मंगलवार को घर के आंगन में मांडणा तैयार किया है। जहां ज्वार, गन्ना का मंडप तैयार कर किया जाएगा। वहीं बोर-फली, चना भाजी सहित अन्य पूजन सामग्री के साथ भगवान की आराधना की जाएगी। लेकिन इस बार गन्ना का मंडप दो गुना महंगे दाम पर लोगों को मिल रहा है, इसके चलते लोग ज्वार के मंडप के बाजार में आने का इंतजार कर रहे है। धार्मिक मान्यता के अनुसार अषाढ़ माह के देव शयन ग्यारस से देव उठनी एकादशी तक भगवान नारायण विश्राम करते है। इस दौरान अधिकांश मांगलिक कार्य भी बंद रहते है। मांगलिक कार्यों का शुभारंभ करने और भगवान नारायण को जगाने के लिए बुधवार को घर-घर में ज्वार और गन्ना से मंडप तैयार किया जाएगा। इसके नीचे मांगलिक मांडना बनाकर बोर, फली, आंवला, सीताफल, चना व मेथी की भाजी आदि चढ़ाकर दीप प्रज्वलित कर पूजा-अर्चना की जाएगी। वहीं झांझर और घुंघरुओं की आवाज के साथ बोर फली आंवला, उठो देव सांवला की गूंज घर-घर सुनाई देगी। वहीं उत्तीष्ठ-उत्तीष्ठ गोविंद त्यज, निद्रांम जगत प्ते, त्वयि शुपते जगन्नाथ जगत शुप्तम भवेदिनम जैसे श्लोक भी भगवान को सुनाएं जाएंगे। ताकि मांगलिक ध्वनि के प्रतिक इन स्वरों से भगवान को जगाकर उनकी अगवानी की जा सकें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें