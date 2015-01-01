पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड:बीएसएनएल ने की शहर में भारत फाइबर सेवा की शुरुआत

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड (बीएसएनएल) ने अब राजगढ़ शहर में भी भारत फाइबर सेवा की शुरूआत कर दी है। बड़ी संख्या में अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों को अनिवार्य सेवानिवृत्ति देने के बाद बीएसएनएल फ्रेंचाइजी के जरिए राजगढ़ शहर में फाइबर सेवा दे रहा है। भारत फाइबर सेवा शुरू कर उपभोक्ताओं को 50 एमबीपीएस और 100 एएमबीपीएस स्पीड प्लान दिया जा रहा है। अब इंटरनेट स्पीड बढ़ जाने से ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई से लेकर वर्चुअल मीटिंग पहले से भी ज्यादा आसानी होगी। वर्तमान में यूजी ब्राडबैंड कनेक्शन पर 5 से 10 एमबीपीएस (मेगाबाइट प्रति सेकेंड) की स्पीड मिल पाती है। बीएसएनएल कार्यालय के तकनीकि सहायक एसके शर्मा ने बताया कि सरकारी ऑनलाइन सेवाओं में इंटरनेट स्पीड में आ रही बाधा दूर होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें