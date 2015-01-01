पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसपी का नवाचार:20 थाने में एक साथ लगाए गए शिविर, 141 शिकायतें पहुंचीं

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • चिटफंड, भू माफिया और साइबर अपराध को रोकने के लिए लगाए शिविर

ठगों पर नकेल कसने के लिए एसपी ने नवाचार करते हुए जिलेभर में एक साथ शिविर लगाए। इसमें तीन प्रकार की शिकायते सुनी गईं, जहां दिनभर में 141 शिकायतें मिली हैं। इनका एक से दो माह के अंदर निराकरण किया जाएगा। जिले में चिटफंड, भू माफिया और साइबर अपराध से जुड़े लोगों पर शिकंजा कसने 20 थानों में मंगलवार को शिविर लगाए।

शिविर में थाना प्रभारी के साथ ही एक दंडाधिकारी को भी बैठाया गया। जहां तीनों प्रकार की शिकायतों काे सुनने के साथ ही उनका निराकरण मौके पर करने का प्रयास किया। वहीं गंभीर मुद्दों की शिकायत को जांच में लिया है। इसके लिए पुलिस के पांच अनुभाग के 20 थाने में 141 शिकायतें मिली हैं।

समझाइश फिर कार्रवाई: एसपी ने बताया कि इन सभी 141 शिकायतों की जांच हेागी, जांच के बाद इन पर अमल करते हुए पहले पीड़ित को उसकी राशि लौटाने का दबाव आरोपियों पर बनाया जाएगा। नहीं माने तो उनके खिलाफ आपराधिक मामला दर्ज करेंगे।

कहां कितने अपराध
अनुभाग चिटफंड भूमाफिया साइबर
राजगढ़ 15 03 03
ब्यावरा 04 00 00
नरसिंहगढ़ 33 02 06
सारंगपुर 20 00 01
खिलचीपुर 47 04 03

