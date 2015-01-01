पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:शिकायतों के निराकरण के लिए थाने में लगेंगे शिविर

राजगढ़37 मिनट पहले
जिले में तीन तरह के अपराधों के लिए शिकायत निवारण शिविर का आयोजन थाना स्तर पर किया जाएगा। इन शिकायतों का निराकरण नहीं होने पर संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी होगी। इसके लिए एसपी प्रदीप शर्मा ने सभी थाना प्रभारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं।

एसपी श्री शर्मा ने बताया कि इसके लिए हमने 15 दिसंबर का दिन तय किया है। जहां 20 थाने पर सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक शिकायतों का निराकरण किया जाएगा।

एसपी श्री शर्मा ने बताया कि हाल ही में नरसिंहगढ़ की एक शिकायत पर चिटफंड के आरोपियों से 11 लाख रुपए से अधिक की रिकवरी की है। इस रिकवरी से सबक लेते हुए हमने जिलेभर में इस तरह की शिकायत व उनका निराकरण करने की योजना तैयार की है।

इसके लिए सभी थाना प्रभारी व एसडीओपी को शिकायत सुनने और उनका निराकरण करने के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं। ताकि किसी अपराधी को छोड़ा नहीं जा सके और कोई भी पीड़ित न्याय से वंचित ना रह सके।

