लोग भाजपा से जुड़ गए:कांग्रेस ने झांसा देकर सत्ता हासिल की पर झूठ के बूते बनी सरकार धराशायी हुई: उमा

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उमा भारती ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में सुठालिया में की सभा

भाजपा लोगों के दिलों में बसने लगी है। भाजपा की रीति, नीतियों की वजह से लोग भाजपा से जुड़ गए हैं। कांग्रेस ने प्रलोभन, झांसा देकर सत्ता भले हासिल कर ली लेकिन झूठ के बूते बनी कांग्रेस की सरकार धराशायी हो गई। अब लगने लगा है कि अगले 30 से 35 साल के लंबे समय के लिए कांग्रेस सत्ता से बाहर रहेगी। ये बात पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने सुठालिया में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए गुरुवार दोपहर को कही। उन्होंने कहाकि, हम सभी मिलकर शिवराजसिंह के नेतृत्व में मप्र को देश का नंबर वन राज्य बनाने का सपना पूरा करेंगे। समान शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य मिलेगा तभी रामराज्य आएगा : सुश्री भारती ने कहा कि सभी के लिए एक समान शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और कानून व्यवस्था होगी, तभी राम राज्य आवेगा। मंच पर सांसद रोडमल नागर, जिलाध्यक्ष दिलवर यादव, भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्री पंवार, पूर्व राज्यमंत्री बद्रीलाल यादव, विधायक सारंगपुर कुंवर कोठार मौजूद रहे। उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री यादव ने जनसंपर्क किया: उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री माेहन यादव ने को गांवों में भाजपा प्रत्याशी पंवार के पक्ष में जनसंपर्क किया। वहीं भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं धनगर समाज के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पूर्व मंत्री शैतानसिंह पाल ने वल्लभा परिसर में समाज की बैठक ली और भाजपा को समर्थन का आह्वान किया। भाजयुमों प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अभिलाष पांडे ने ब्यावरा मंे रोड शो किया।

