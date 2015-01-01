पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:फिर बढ़ने लगे कोरोना संक्रमित, 10 मरीज मिले, तीन सारंगपुर के

राजगढ़30 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना से निपटने सख्ती से नहीं कर रहे गाइड लाइन का पालन

जिले में एक बार फिर कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। बुधवार को 10 नए कोरोना संक्रमित सामने आए हैं। इसके साथ ही संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 2 हजार 167 हो गई है। बुधवार को मिले दस नए मरीजों में से तीन केस सारंगपुर के हैं। वहीं दो-दो केस ब्यावरा, पचोर व राजगढ़ शहर के है। जबकि एक केस नरसिंहगढ़ में सामने आया है। कोरोना से निपटने प्रशासन के सारे इंतजाम बेअसर होते जा रहे है। जिलेभर में कोराेना गाइड लाइन का पालन नहीं कराया जा रहा है। नतीजा यह निकल रहा कि बुधवार को एक बार फिर कोरोना के 10 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। इसके बाद भी लोग सावधानी नहीं बरत रहे जबकि जिले में कोरोना के चलते अभी तक 62 लाेगाें की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं जिले में पिछले पांच दिनों से सैंपलिंग कार्य भी कम कर दिया है। इसके चलते कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में भी कमी आई थी, लेकिन एक बार फिर संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। 26 मरीज डिस्चार्ज, कोविड वार्ड में भर्ती 10 मरीज: जिला अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में मरीजों की संख्या 8 है, वहीं मंगलवार को 5 मरीज के ठीक होने पर उन्हें डिस्चार्ज किया है। जिला महामारी नियंत्रक अधिकारी डॉ महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना को लेकर जिले में अभी तक 1 लाख 37 हजार 838 लोगों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। वहीं 50 हजार 694 मरीजों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए है। 49 हजार 841 लोगों की रिपोर्ट मिल गई है।

