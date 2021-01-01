पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:‘सीएम’ की सड़कों पर ‘पीएम’ का डामरीकरण

राजगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्यमंत्री सड़क योजना में अब प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क याेजना के तहत किया जा रहा डामरीकरण

20 साल पहले प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने गांवों को पक्की सड़क से जोड़ने प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना की शुरूआत की थी। पहले चरण में 2 हजार तक की आबादी के गांवों को इस योजना में शामिल किया गया था। इसके बाद एक हजार और फिर पांच सौ की आबादी वाले गांवों को योजना से जोड़ा गया। अब राज्य सरकार द्वारा बनाई गई मुख्यमंत्री सड़क पर प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण सड़क योजना के तहत डामरीकरण किया गया है। जिले में 20 साल पहले पीएमजीएसवाय योजना की शुरूआत हुई थी। इसके लिए इन 20 सालों में 11 अलग-अलग विभिन्न चरण चलाए गए। इन चरणों में जिले को दो भागों में बांटकर सड़कों का जाल बिछाया। एक भाग राजगढ़ तो दूसरा भाग ब्यावरा कार्यालय के अधीन रहा। जहां योजना के तहत जिलेभर में अभी तक 671 सड़कें स्वीकृत की गई। जिनकी लंबाई 2280 किमी रही। इन सड़कों में से पिछले 20 साल में 640 सड़कें बनकर तैयार हो गई। इनकी कुल लंबाई 2046 किमी है। गांव-गांव सड़कों का जाल बिछाने का कार्य अभी भी जारी है। इससे ग्रामीणों को आवागमन सुधरा है, वहीं हर गांव को पक्की सड़क से जोड़कर 12मासी रास्ता तैयार किया गया।ण्

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में ऐसे हुआ सड़क निर्माण

{671 स्वीकृत सड़कें {2280 किमी लंबाई {640 सड़कें बन चुकीं {2046 किमी लंबाई {24 प्रगतिशील सड़कें है जिले में।

तीन मीटर से लेकर साढ़े पांच मीटर तक के रास्ते किए तैयार
योजना के तहत ग्रामीणों को पक्की सड़क की सौगात देने के साथ ही सुगम आवागमन के लिए हर तरह की सड़कें बनाई गई। योजना के तहत पहले 2 हजार से ऊपर की आबादी, फिर एक हजार से ऊपर और अंत में पांच सौ से ऊपर की आबादी के गांवों को शामिल किया। इसके बाद पांच हजार से कम आबादी वाले गांवों में पक्की सड़कें बनाई जा रही है। जहां तीन मीटर से लेकर साढ़े 5 मीटर तक की सड़कें तैयार की गई। अब डबल कनेक्टिविटी के तहत गांवों को जोड़ा जा रहा है। ताकि समय व दूरी को कम किया जा सके।

