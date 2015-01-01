पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव:कांग्रेस के दांगी ने जीत और भाजपा के पंवार ने अस्पताल से फोन पर की हार की समीक्षा

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • भोपाल के अस्पताल में भर्ती है दोनों प्रत्याशी, समर्थकों से दिनभर फोन पर करते रहे बात

उपचुनाव की मतगणना के बाद अगले दिन दोनों प्रत्याशियों ने हार-जीत की समीक्षा की। इस दौरान भोपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल में भर्ती दोनों मरीजों ने समर्थकों से फोन पर बात करते हुए प्रत्येक बूथ की समीक्षा की। गाैरतलब है कि कांग्रेस अाैर भाजपा दाेनाें की दलाें के प्रत्याशी मतदान के अगले दिन से ही संक्रमित हाेने के कारण काेविड सेंटर में भर्ती हैं। ब्यावरा में हुए उपचुनाव के परिणाम एक दिन पहले मंगलवार को आए है। इस चुनाव परिणाम में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र दांगी की 12 हजार 102 मत से जीत हुई है। इसके बाद भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायणसिंह पंवार और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र दांगी ने दिनभर चिरायु अस्पताल में ही हार जीत की समीक्षा की। इस समीक्षा के दौरान फोन पर समर्थकों से बात करते हुए बूथवार अध्ययन किया है। इसके साथ ही दोनों समर्थकों ने बूथवार सूची मंगाकर मिलने वाले वोट का अध्ययन करते हुए किस बूथ पर किसे कितने और क्यो वोट मिले, यह देखा। मतगणना के समय दोनों प्रत्याशी के परिजन राजगढ़ थे, इसके चलते बुधवार को दोनों के परिजन भाेपाल के अस्पताल भी पहुंच गए है। ताकि उनकी देखरेख अच्छे से की जा सके। विजय प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र दांगी से दर्जनों लोग मिलने भी पहुंचे, लेकिन कोविड वार्ड में भर्ती होने के चलते उन्हे किसी से मिलने नहीं दिया गया।

