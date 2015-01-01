पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बंगाल की सीएम ममता का फूंका पुतला:भाजपा नेताओं पर हुए हमले के विरोध में किया प्रदर्शन

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • बरसते पानी में एकत्रित हुए भाजपा कार्यकर्ता, बोले- लोकतंत्र की हो रही हत्या

एक दिन पहले पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय जेपी नड्‌डा और महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय पर पश्चिम बंगाल में हमला हुआ है। इसके विरोध में शहर सहित जिलेभर में शुक्रवार को विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस प्रदर्शन के दौरान भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने सीएम ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की है। शुक्रवार दोपहर करीब 12 बजे बिरसा मुंडा चौराहे पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता एकत्रित हुए है। जिन्होंने राष्ट्रीय नेताओं पर हुए पथराव व हमले की निंदा की। इस दौरान उपस्थित कार्यकर्ताओं ने वहां की सीएम ममता बनर्जी व उनकी सरकार को कोसते हुए कहा कि वहां अराजकता का माहौल है।

आए दिन पश्चिम बंगाल में लोकतंत्र की हत्या हो रही। ऐसे में भाजपा के प्रति लोग आकर्षित हो रहे है। जो सीएम को रास नहीं आ रहा है। इसके चलते वह आए दिन भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्या कराने के साथ ही हमले भी करा रही है। इस मौके पर पूर्व विधायक रघुनंदन शर्मा, महामंत्री मनोज सिंह हाड़ा, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष दीपक शर्मा सहित अन्य दर्जनों लोग उपस्थित थे।

पूरे जोश के साथ करेंगे काम
हमले का विरोध कर रहे कार्यकर्ताओं ने बिरसा मुंडा चौराहे पर ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान उन्होंने ममता बनर्जी का पुतला लेकर पहले तो पिटाई की। फिर बरसते पानी के बीच उसे आग के हवाले किया। जहां कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि जिसे डर रहता है, वह इस तरस से हमले कराकर खौफ बनाता है, लेकिन हम और हमारी पार्टी इस तरह के हमले से डरती नहीं है। अब पूरी जोश के साथ वहां चुनाव तक काम किया जाएगा।

