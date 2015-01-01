पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काउंसलिंग:इंटरनेट नहीं चलने से चौथे राउंड की काउंसलिंग में आई दिक्कत

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
इस समय कॉलेज में प्रवेश लेने के लिए चौथे राउंड की काउंसलिंग की जा रही है। इसके साथ ही छात्रों को प्रमोट हाेने के लिए कियोस्क पर भी फार्म जमा करने पड़ रहे हैं।

दो दिन के अवकाश के बाद सोमवार को इंटरनेट की समस्या रही। इसके चलते कॉलेज छात्र दिनभर परेशान होते रहे। इस समय कॉलेज में प्रवेश लेने के लिए चौथे राउंड की काउंसलिंग हाे रही है। वहीं कॉलेज में यूजी व पीजी के प्रथम वर्ष के छात्र को छोड़कर अन्य छात्रों को प्रमोट भी किया है। इसके लिए छात्रों का रिजल्ट आने पर इन्हे कियोस्क पर फार्म जमा करना है। लेकिन सोमवार काे दिनभर इंटरनेट नहीं चलने से छात्र सर्वर पर यह फार्म अपलोड नहीं करा सके। दिनभर छात्र एक कियोस्क से दूसरे कियोस्क पर चक्कर लगाते रहे।

पीजी की पांच सौ सीटें बुक, यूजी की है खाली

लीड कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ आरके शर्मा ने बताया कि लीड कॉलेज में पीजी की पांच सौ से अधिक सीटें बुक हो गई है। यहां प्रवेश के लिए अब जगह नहीं बची है। वहीं यूजी के लिए बीए व बीएससी में कुछ सीटें बची है। इसके लिए काउंसलिंग की जा रही है। बीए में 20 और बीएससी में 15 सीटें रिक्त होने से छात्रों का प्रवेश जारी है। वहीं कॉलेज छात्रों को प्रमोट करने 30 तारिख तक का समय निर्धारित है।

