पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

योजना:रसोई गैस के डिजिटल पेमेंट करने पर छूट

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिना सब्सिडी वाले सिलेंडरों पर छूट का लाभ लेने के लिए ग्राहक ले सकते हैं फायदा

रसोई गैस के सिलेंडरों पर सब्सिडी जैसा लाभ पाने के लिए ग्राहक यदि रिफिल लेने पर डिजीटल पेमेंट करता है तो उसे कैश बैक का लाभ मिलेगा। कारण है कि तेल हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम, इंडियन ऑयल और भारत पेट्रोलियम अपने ग्राहकों को ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करने पर छूट दे रही हैं। इससे कंपनियों का डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म मजबूत हो रहा है। एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर का उपयोग घरों में बढ़ा है। उज्ज्वला गैस योजना के जरिए मोदी सरकार ने देश के अधिकतर घरों में गैस चूल्हा पहुंचा दिया है। ऐसे सरकार की तरफ से एलपीजी सिलेंडर में सब्सिडी दी जाती है। यह सब्सिडी का पैसा सीधे बैंक अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर होता है। साल भर में 12 सिलेंडर सब्सिडी वाले मिलते हैं। यानी कि 12 सिलेंडर से अधिक आप इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो आपको सब्सिडी नहीं मिलेगी। लेकिन डिजिटल एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि बिना सब्सिडी वाले सिलेंडर में भी आप भारी भरकम छूट हासिल कर सकते हैं। उज्ज्वला योजना में रसोई गैस रिफिल की बिक्री घटी : उज्ज्वला योजना में रसोई गैस के सिलेंडरों की बिक्री बहुत घट गई है। कम आय वर्ग केे 52 हजार लोगों ने योजना का लाभ पाने के लिए रसोई गैस का चूल्हा व सिलेंडर तो ले लिए लेकिन उन्हें गैस सिलेंडर को भरवाने के लिए अब नंबर बुक नहीं करा रहे हैं। इससे पेट्रोलियम मंत्रालय का वह उद्देश्य पूरा नहीं हो सका जिसमें प्रत्येक रसोई में गैस पर खाना बनाने का लक्ष्य था। उज्ज्वला योजना में शासन ने ग्राहकों के खाते में रिफिल का पैसा सीधे जमा किया। लॉकडाउन पीरियड में कम आय वर्ग के लोगों ने काम-धंधा बंद रहने की दशा में रिफिल का पैसा खाते से निकालकर दाल-रोटी पर खर्च कर लिया। इस हाल में किसी ने एक तो किसी ने दो और किसी ने 3 रिफिल लेकर ही रसोई गैस की बुकिंग से नाता तोड़ लिया। पेट्रोलियम मंत्रालय ने भी गैस डीलरों को उज्ज्वला योजना में दो के बाद तीसरी रिफिल का पैसा जारी नहीं किया।

छूट पाने के लिए कैश नहीं डिजीटल करें पेमेंट
छूट पाने के लिए जब भी आप एलपीजी सिलेंडर बुक करते हैं तो कैश पेमेंट न करें। बल्कि ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करें। ऐसे में बेहतर छूट पा सकते हैं। आप गैस बुकिंग के बाद पेमेंट करते समय डिजिटल पेमेंट करें। पे-टीम, फोन-पे, यूपीआई, भीम, गूगल-पे, मोबिविक जैसे डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए पेमेंट करें। इन प्लेटफॉर्म से पेमेंट करने पर तेल कंपनियां काफी छूट दे रही हैं। पहली बार पेमेंट करने पर अच्छा खासा कैश बैक मिलता है। पे-टीम तो अपने ग्राहकों को 500 रुपए तक कैश बैक देता है। इसके अलावा आप नेट बैंकिंग, डेबिट कार्ड या क्रेडिट कार्ड का भी इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें