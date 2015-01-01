पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेबिनार:एमपीपीएससी में सफलता के लिए सोशल मीडिया से दूरी जरूरी

राजगढ़43 मिनट पहले
  • करियर काउंसलर एवं एजुकेटर अभिषेक खरे ने छात्रों को बताए एमपीपीएससी में सफलता प्राप्त करने के गुर
  • पीजी कॉलेज राजगढ़ में एमपीपीएससी में करियर कैसे बनाएं विषय पर वेबिनार का आयोजन

मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा आयोजित परीक्षा में सफलता प्राप्त करने के लिए कठिन परिश्रम के साथ दृढ़ निश्चय होना बहुत जरूरी है। आपके लक्ष्य पर आपका फोकस भी बहुत जरूरी है। इन परीक्षाओं में सफलता प्राप्त करने के लिए आप का फोकस पूरी तरह से अपने लक्ष्य पर ही होना चाहिए।

ऐसे में यह बहुत जरूरी है कि आप सोशल मीडिया से कुछ समय के लिए दूरी बना ले। फेसबुक व्हाट्सएप यूट्यूब से अपना ध्यान हटाकर किताबों न्यूज़ पेपर और करंट अफेयर्स पर फोकस कर ले। भोपाल के जाने-माने एजुकेटम कैरियर काउंसलर अभिषेक त्रिपाठी ने शुक्रवार को यह बात कही।

वे शासकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय राजगढ़ द्वारा आयोजित वेबिनार को संबोधित कर रहे थे। एमपीपीएससी की तैयारी कैसे करें विषय पर आयोजित इस वेबिनार मैं कॉलेज के विद्यार्थी उत्साह पूर्वक शामिल हुए। अभिषेक खरे ने विद्यार्थियों को तैयारी के लिए जरूरी किताबें न्यूजपेपर मैगजीन के बारे में भी विस्तार से जानकारी दी। उन्होंने छात्रों को तैयारी के लिए बेहद जरूरी टाइम मैनेजमेंट और अपने लक्ष्य पर फोकस रखने के लिए भी कई जरूरी तरीके सुझाए।

विद्यार्थियों के मार्गदर्शन के लिए हर माह ऐसे वेबिनार आयोजित किए जाएंगे
कार्यक्रम की संयोजक एवं स्वामी विवेकानंद करियर मार्गदर्शन प्रकोष्ठ की प्रभारी असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर स्नेहा खरे ने बताया कि के पीजी कॉलेज के ज्यादातर छात्र ग्रेजुएशन और पीजी के साथ किसी ना किसी सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी में जुटे रहते हैं, लेकिन इनमें से ज्यादातर विद्यार्थियों को इस बात की जानकारी नहीं होती कि प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में सफल होने के लिए वह कौन सी रणनीति अपनाएं।

इस वेबिनार का उद्देश्य ऐसे सभी विद्यार्थियों को एक मार्गदर्शन प्रदान करना था ताकि वे अपने उद्देश्य में सफल हो सके। उन्होंने बताया कि इस वेबिनार को विद्यार्थियों का बहुत ही अच्छा प्रतिसाद मिला है ऐसे में इस तरह के आयोजन आगे भी आयोजित किए जाते रहेंगे।

कॉलेज के बीए सेकंड ईयर के छात्र राजन गुर्जर ने बताया कि यह आयोजन हम छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए बहुत ही लाभदायक रहा। इस वेबिनार के माध्यम से हमें एमपीपीएससी की तैयारी कौन से संबंधित लगभग सभी जानकारियां मिल गई हैं। ऐसे सफल आयोजन के लिए कॉलेज प्रशासन का धन्यवाद।

