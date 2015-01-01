पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अध्यक्ष का आरक्षण शेष:नगरीय निकाय चुनाव देर से होने के कारण इस बार सभी 14 निकायों के एक साथ होंगे

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • 9 महीने पहले हो चुका नगर पालिका और नगर परिषदों के वार्डों का आरक्षण

प्रदेश के साथ जिले में भी नगरीय निकाय चुनाव की सुगबुगाहट शुरू हो गई। जिले के 14 नगरीय निकायों के चुनाव इस बार एक साथ हाेंगे। अब तक 12 नगरीय निकायों के चुनाव पूरे प्रदेश में हाेने वाले निकाय चुनावों के साथ हाेते थे जबकि छापीहेड़ा और सारंगपुर निकाय के चुनाव कार्यकाल पूरा हाेने पर बाद में हाेते थे। अब सभी 14 नगर पालिका और नगर पंचायताें का कैलेंडर एक साथ चलेगा। निकायों के वार्ड पार्षदाें, जिला पंचायत के 20 वार्डों के साथ 6 जनपद पंचायतों के वार्डों व अध्यक्ष पदों का आरक्षण 9 माह पहले हो चुका है। इसकी जानकारी जिला प्रशासन ने शासन काे भाेपाल भी भेज दी है। वहीं से अब नाेटिफिकेशन जारी हाेगा। खास बात यह है कि किसी भी आरक्षण पर काेई आपत्ति नहीं हाेने से अब इसमें काेई बदलाव भी नहीं हाेगा। इसके साथ ही अब भोपाल में निकायों के अध्यक्ष व जिला पंचायतों के अध्यक्ष पदों का आरक्षण होगा।
सितंबर माह में नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने बयान दिया था कि जनवरी माह में निकाय चुनाव हो जाएंगे। पिछले सप्ताह राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग का एक पत्र लोगों तक पहुंचा है। पत्र में निकाय
चुनाव को लेकर मतदाताओं को जागरूक करने के लिए कैलेंडर घोषित किया गया। डूडा के परियाेजना अधिकारी का भी कहना है कि नगरीय निकाय चुनावों के लिए अध्यक्षों के आरक्षण संभवत: जनवरी में हाे सकते हैं।
प्रत्यक्ष प्रणाली से ही हो सकता है चुनाव, अभी शासन स्तर से तय नहीं
प्रदेश में साल 1999 से निकाय अध्यक्ष का चुनाव प्रत्यक्ष प्रणाली यानि सीधा मतदाताओं के जरिये हो रहा है लेकिन कमलनाथ सरकार ने घोषणा की थी कि निकाय अध्यक्ष चुनाव अप्रत्यक्ष प्रणाली यानि पार्षदों के माध्यम से कराए जाएंगे। मार्च 20 में प्रदेश में सत्ता पलट गई और भाजपा फिर सरकार में आई। भाजपा ने प्रत्यक्ष प्रणाली यानि मतदाता को ही अध्यक्ष चुनने का अधिकार देने की बात कही थी। ऐसे में अध्यक्ष का चुनाव सीधा होने की संभावना है। लोगों की इसी पद के आरक्षण पर निगाहें भी है। निकाय व जिला पंचायत के अध्यक्ष पद का आरक्षण भोपाल में होता है।

जनपद सदस्यों के साथ 6 जनपद अध्यक्षों के पद पर भी साफ हो चुकी है तस्वीर
जिले में त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव के लिए जिला पंचायत के 20 वार्डों के साथ 6 जनपद पंचायत खिलचीपुर, जीरापुर, राजगढ़, ब्यावरा, सारंगपुर और नरसिंहगढ़ 25-25 सदस्यों के साथ 6 जनपद पंचायतों के अध्यक्ष पदों की आरक्षण प्रक्रिया 30 जनवरी को पूरी हो गई थी। जबकि ग्रापं सरपंच व पंच के लिए 27 जनवरी को आरक्षण हो गया था। इसके बाद से सभी को चुनाव की प्रतीक्षा है।

12 नगरीय निकायों के वार्डों का आरक्षण मार्च में और शेष बचे छापीहेड़ा-सारंगपुर का बाद में किया गया
जिले के 14 नगरीय निकाय में नगर पालिका राजगढ़, ब्यावरा, सारंगपुर और नरसिंहगढ़ के साथ ही नगर परिषद खिलचीपुर, जीरापुर, माचलपुर, छापीहेड़ा, खुजनेर, सुठालिया, पचोर, तलेन, बोड़ा और कुरावर के सभी वार्डों के पार्षद पदों के लिए आरक्षण प्रक्रिया को मार्च माह में पूरी कर ली थी। दाे निकाय सारंगपुर व छापीहेड़ा का आरक्षण बाद में तय किया गया। वहीं इन सभी निकाय का परिसीमन भी कर दिया है। आरक्षण प्रक्रिया की जांच के बाद जानकारी शासन को भेजी जा चुकी है। शासन की ओर से आरक्षण का नोटिफिकेशन जारी होना शेष है। नोटिफिकेशन होते ही आरक्षण लागू माना जाएगा।

कोई आपत्ति नहीं आई
^जिले में निकाय के वार्ड पार्षद का मार्च माह में वार्डों का आरक्षण हो गया था। आरक्षण की जांच के बाद जानकारी शासन को भेज दी है। शासन से आरक्षण का नोटिफिकेशन जारी होना है। जिले में किसी भी निकाय में आरक्षण को लेकर कोई आपत्ति नहीं है। इसलिए वही मान्य होंगे।
– आरपी नायक, डूडा अधिकारी राजगढ़।
भोपाल से तय होना है
^जिले के त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव के पंच व सरपंच के साथ ही जपं सदस्य व अध्यक्ष के साथ ही जिपं सदस्य का आरक्षण जनवरी माह में हो गया है। अब जिपं अध्यक्ष का आरक्षण भोपाल से तय होना है।
-केदारसिंह, जिपं सीईओ राजगढ़।

