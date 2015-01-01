पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आधी रात से शुरू हुई रिमझिम बारिश:पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से राजस्थान में बने सिस्टम से बारिश, अगले दो दिन और ऐसे ही रहेगा मौसम

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिन का तापमान 9 डिग्री गिरा जबकि रात के पारे में 1 डिग्री की कमी आई, रबी फसलों को होगा फायदा

क्षेत्र में पिछले पांच दिन से तापमान में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही थी, लेेकिन गुरूवार रात से मौसम में अचानक बदलाव आया है। रात 3 बजे से जिलेभर में रिमझिम बारिश की शुरूआत हुई, जो दिनभर जारी रही। इस दौरान हवा की रफ्तार भी थम गई। इसके चलते क्षेत्र में अचानक मौसम बदला है।

इसके चलते रात 3 बजे से रिमझिम बारिश की झड़ी लगी जो सुबह 9 बजे तक हल्की होती रही। वहीं दिनभर हवा की रफ्तार भी थमी रही। राजस्थान व महाराष्ट्र में बने सिस्टम के साथ ही अरब सागर से नमी आने के चलते अगले दो दिन क्षेत्र में मौसम इसी तरह रहेगा। इस दौरान तेज बारिश की संभावना नहीं, लेकिन रिमझिम बारिश से फसलों को फायदा जरूर होगा।

इन तीन प्रमुख कारणों से मौसम में बदलाव हुआ
1. अरब सागर पर ऊपरी हवा का बना चक्रवात- अरब सागर पर उपरी हवा का चक्रवात बना है। इसके चलते क्षेत्र के मौसम में परिवर्तन हुआ है। चक्रवात के चलते अरब सागर की तरफ से हवा के साथ नमी आ रही है।
2. राजस्थान के ऊपर बना सिस्टम: पिछले दो दिनों से राजस्थान के ऊपर सिस्टम बना हुआ है। इसके चलते क्षेत्र में बादल छाए हुए है। व बारिश की संभावना भी बनी हुई है। इससे उत्तर पश्चिमी हवा चल रही है।
3. मध्य महाराष्ट्र में बना सिस्टम: राजस्थान व अरब सागर के साथ मध्य महाराष्ट्र में 0.9 किमी की उंचाई पर सिस्टम बना हुआ है। इसके चलते क्षेत्र में मौसम बदला है। इन तीनों के बदलाव के चलते अगले तीन दिनों तक मौसम में ज्यादा अंतर नहीं आएगा।

3 लाख 67 हजार हेक्टेयर में बोई फसलों को फायदा
अभी तक रबी फसल की बोवनी के बाद सर्दी नहीं पड़ रही थी। इसके चलते फसलों की ग्रोथ भी रुकी हुई थी, वहीं े फसलों को पानी भी ज्यादा लग रहा था। रबी सीजन के दौरान बारिश होने के बाद तापमान गिरेगा, इससे फसलों को फायदा होगा।

उपसंचालक कृषि हरीश मालवीय ने बताया कि जिलेभर में इस साल तीन लाख 67 हजार हेक्टे. में रबी फसल बोई है। इसमें 2.32 लाख हेक्टे. में गेहूं की फसल बाेई है। वहीं 80 हजार हेक्टे. में चना और 40 हजार हेक्टे. में चना की फसल बोई है। साथ ही सरसों, जों सहित अन्य फसलों को भी इस पानी से फायदा पहुंचेगा।

मौसम में आगे क्या
इन अगले दो दिनों में इसी तरह रिमझिम बारिश होगी। फिलहाल तेज बारिश व ओले गिरने की संभावना नहीं है। धुंध भी रहेगी। 9 डिग्री से अधिक गिरा दिन का तापमान, रात का भी नीचे आया पारा: तीन दिनों से दिन और रात का पारा सामान्य से 6 डिग्री ऊपर चल रहा था। शुक्रवार को मौसम बदला है। इसके चलते तापमान में अंतर आया है।

मौसम विभाग के आरएस गोयल के अनुसार गुरूवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 29.2 डिग्री था, जाे शुक्रवार को 9 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 20.7 डिग्री पर आ पहुंचा। इसी तरह गुरूवार को रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री था जो शुक्रवार को आधा डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 13.4 डिग्री पर आ पहुंचा।

