  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Rajgarh
  • During The Kareena Era, Married Families Are Getting Confused In The List Of Guests, Arrangements Are Made More And Less Will Be Wasted

10 नए पॉजिटिव मिले:काेराेना काल में शादी वाले परिवार मेहमानों की सूची में उलझ रहे, इंतजाम ज्यादा का किया और आए कम तो होगी बर्बादी

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काेराेना का संक्रमण थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। जिले में अब तक 1954 लाेग पॉजिटिव हाे चुके हैं। हालांकि इनमें से 1743 लाेग ठीक भी हाे चुुके है लेकिन राेजाना नए मरीज मिलने का सिलसिला अब भी जारी है। रविवार काे भी 10 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इस सबसे वे परिवार बहुत परेशान हैं जिनके घराें में विवाह आदि आयाेजन हाेने हैं। दो दिन बाद देवउठनी एकादशी से शादियों का सीजन शुरू होगा। 4 महीने 24 दिन बाद शुरू हो रहे इस सीजन में शादी वाले घरों में बैंड-बाजे, कैटरिंग-हलवाई वालों से ज्यादा कोरोना का मैनेजमेंट करने के लिए मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। शादी वाले इन परिवारों में रोजाना मेहमानों की सूची बनकर बिगड़ रही है। दरअसल, शादी समारोह में राज्य सरकार ने सिर्फ 100- 200 लोगों के शामिल होने की अनुमति दी है। इसमें वर और वधू दोनों पक्षों के साथ हलवाई, कैटरिंग, बैंड- बाजा, डीजे, पंडित, डेकोरेशन वाले सहित तमाम उन लोगों को शामिल किया है जो शादी के काम से सीधे जुड़े हुए हैं। इससे समस्या बढ़ रही है।
मेहमानाें की सूची कम आ रही : टैंट व्यवसायी रितेश सांकला ने बताया कि एक साथ शादियों का सीजन ज्यादा है। कैटरिंग व्यवसाय से जुड़े दीपक गुप्ता ने बताया कि इस बार मेहमानों की सूची भी कम ही आ रही है। इसमें लगभग 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा की कमी अाई है।

आपके घर शादी है तो यह जरूर रखे ध्यान

  • परिसर में दो सौ लोग मेहमान ही हो सकेंगे शामिल।
  • घोड़े पर सवार नहीं हो सकेंगे दूल्हे सार्वजनिक निकासी भी नहीं।
  • सामूहिक बड़े भोज पर भी रहेगा प्रतिबंध,एसडीएम को देनी होगी सूचना।
  • 200 से ज्यादा मेहमान तो प्रशासन से लेना होगी अनुमति।
  • डीजे पर पहले ही प्रतिबंध है, परिसर के अंदर साउंड बजा सकते हैं।
  • शादी में दो गज दूरी, मास्क, सेनेटाइजर सहित तमाम उन गाइडलाइन को फॉलो करना होगा जो सरकार ने जारी की।

इस साल के मुहुर्त्त
नवंबर महीने में 25, 27 व 30 तारीख हैं। दिसंबर महीने में कुल 6मुहुर्त्त, जो 1, 6, 7, 9, 10 व 11 को हैं।

^वर-वधू पक्ष के अलावा मौके पर मौजूद लोग संख्या में शामिल किए जाएंगे, किसी सूचना मिली या शिकायत हुई तो सक्षम अधिकारी निरीक्षण के समय कानूनी कार्रवाई कर सकते है। -नीरज कुमार सिंह, कलेक्टर राजगढ़

आयोजक इस तरह से हो रहे परेशान, जानिए दो उदाहरण

1. मेहमानों की स्लॉट बुकिंग, कुछ कह रहे-देख लेना छोटा कार्यक्रम है कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालन हो जाए और किसी को कोई ऑब्जेक्शन भी ना हो, शादी वाले परिवारों ने इसका उपाय निकाला है। कुछ परिवारों ने मेहमानों की स्लॉट बुकिंग कर दी है। मतलब कार्ड देते समय ही उन्हें आने का समय भी बताया जा रहा है। इसके बाद भी अधिकांश परिवार लाचार हैं। कार्ड देते वक्त भी कह रहे हैं देख लेना कोराेना के कारण छोटा कार्यक्रम है।

2. कोराेना के चलते तय नहीं कितने मेहमान आ सकते हैं, गड़बड़ा रहा गणित बहन की शादी कर रहे गोविंद दांगी ने बताया कि शादी घर से कर रहे हैं, लेकिन बाहर से आने वाले मेहमान का ठिकाना नहीं। इसके चलते होटल में कभी 10 तो कभी 15 रूम बुक करने में असमंजस में है। वहीं खाना का आर्डर भी दिन के मेहमान और बारात का अलग बनना है। बाहर से आने वाले लोगों का तय नहीं हो पा रहा कि कितने आएंगे। इसके चलते सारी तैयारियां अधर में है।

