सेवा:सीडब्ल्यूएसएन बच्चों के लिए मूल्यांकन शिविर 19 को

राजगढ़42 मिनट पहले
एलिम्को तथा सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्रालय भारत सरकार द्वारा दिव्यांगों के लिए मूल्यांकन शिविर का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इस शिविर में विशेष आवश्यकता वाले बच्चों की औपचारिक पहचान, चिकित्सकीय मूल्यांकन उपरांत प्रमाण-पत्र जारी कर उपकरण वितरण हेतु चिन्हाकंन किया जाना है।

जानकारी के अनुसार 19 दिसम्बर को शासकीय उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय खेल मैदान बीआरसी कार्यालय में सुबह 10 बजे से सीडब्ल्यूएसएन बच्चों का चिकित्सकीय मूल्यांकन शिविर आयोजित किया गया है। शिविर में कक्षा 1 से कक्षा 8 तक के सभी शालाओं एवं 14 वर्ष की उम्र तक के शाला से बाहर ऐसे सीडब्ल्यूएसएन बच्चों को भी शामिल किया जाएगा।

ताकि इन्हे उपकरण मिलने के बाद शाला में प्रवेश दिया जा सकता है। जिसमें सभी दिव्यांग बच्चों की उपस्थिति अनिवार्य रूप से की है, ताकि कोई भी बच्चा उसे मिलने वाली सुविधाओं एवं प्रमाण पत्र से वंचित न रह सके।

