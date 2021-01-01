पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला अस्पताल:सात दिन बाद भी जांच अधूरी गांव में नहीं मिला फरियादी

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
22 जनवरी को जिला अस्पताल के मेडिकल बोर्ड के समक्ष शराब के नशे में वार्ड बॉय द्वारा कैंसर पीड़ित एक ग्रामीण को थप्पड़ मारने व इसके बाद ग्रामीणों द्वारा हंगामा करने के मामले में स्वास्थ्य व पुलिस विभाग की जांच सप्ताह भर बाद भी पूरी नहीं हो सकी है। एक अाेर जहां स्वास्थ्य विभाग अपने ही कर्मचारी से जवाब तलब कर कार्रवाई नहीं कर सका है, वहीं पुलिस ने वार्ड बॉय को छोड़ किसी के कथन नहीं लिए हैं। थप्पड़ की मार झेल चुका देवचंद भी अब पुलिस को नहीं मिल रहा है। पुलिस की मानें तो वह गांव में नहीं मिला। उसके मोबाइल नंबर भी नहीं हैं। आवेदन देने के बाद वह दोबारा कोतवाली थाने में नहीं आया है। ऐसे में शिकायतकर्ता के कथन दर्ज नहीं हो सके हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अन्य प्रत्यक्षदर्शी कर्मचारी भी सूचना के बाद कथन दर्ज कराने थाने नहीं पहुंचे हैं। जांच अधिकारी उप निरीक्षक प्रदीप गोलिया ने बताया कि देवचंद के कथन लेने एक कर्मचारी को गाड़ाहेट भेजा था, लेकिन देवचंद नहीं मिला।उसके मोबाइल नंबर भी नहीं हैं। वार्ड बॉय राजेंद्र संजोदिया के कथन दर्ज कर लिए हैं। मेडिकल बोर्ड के अन्य कर्मचारियों के बयान सोमवार को लिए जाएंगे। गोलिया के अनुसार दोनों पक्षों की तरफ से आवेदन मिले थे। इनमें वार्ड बॉय राजेंद्र पर थप्पड़ मारने का आरोप है, वहीं सिविल सर्जन डॉ. आरएस परिहार ने ग्रामीणों द्वारा हंगामा करने व सरकारी कार्य में व्यवधान पैदा करने की शिकायत की थी। ऐसे में दोनों पक्षों के कथन लेने के बाद क्रॉस केस दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

जल्द कार्रवाई करेंगे
^जांच करवा रहे हैं। कार्रवाई चल रही है। जल्द कार्रवाई करेंगे।
-डॉ आरएस परिहार, सिविल सर्जन राजगढ़।
प्रतिवेदन नहीं मिला
^जांच प्रतिवेदन नहीं मिला है। सिविल सर्जन ही जांच करेंगे, वह कार्रवाई कर सकते हैं तो करेंगे या कार्रवाई करवाने के लिए हमारे पास प्रतिवेदन भेजेंगे।
-डॉ. स्पूतनिक यदु, सीएमएचओ राजगढ़।
उनसे बात कर लें
^जांच चल रही है। उप निरीक्षक गोलिया जांच कर रहे हैं। आप एक बार उनसे बात कर लें।
सुनील श्रीवास्तव, कोतवाली थाना प्रभारी राजगढ़।

