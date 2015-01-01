पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:प्रीमियम पूरी जमा नहीं की तो भी मिलेगा बीमाधन

राजगढ़42 मिनट पहले
  • दो साल बाद प्रीमियम जमा नहीं कर पाए तो परिपक्वता पर बनने वाली राशि मिलेगी

24 बीमा कंपनियों के बीमाधारकों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। किसी बीमा कंपनी में इंश्योरेंस कराने के बाद अगर आप किसी कारणवश प्रीमियम पूरी जमा नहीं करा पाते हैं तो भी आपका पैसा डूबेगा नहीं। साथ ही क्लेम, बीमाधन आदि का लाभ भी मिलेगा।

केंद्र सरकार जल्द ही बीमा कंपनियों के लिए एक सर्कुलर जारी करने वाली है, जिसके तहत बीमाधारक को आधी किश्त के साथ पाॅलिसी जारी रखने का अधिकार होगा। अभी यह होता है कि कोई ग्राहक अगर बीमा योजना की प्रीमियम पूरी जमा नहीं करा पाता है तो पॉलिसी लैप्स हो जाती है।

इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी 3 साल चलाना अनिवार्य थी: जानकारी के अनुसार पहले कोई भी इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी तीन साल चलाना अनिवार्य होती थी। आईआरडीए (इंश्योरेंस रेगुलरिटी डेवलपमेंट अर्थोरिटी) के निर्देशानुसार अब अवधि दो साल कर दी है। बीमाधारक दो साल प्रीमियम भरता है और आगे जमा कराने में असमर्थ है तो परिपक्वता पर पाॅलिसी के आधार पर जो भी राशि बनती है वह लौटा दी जाएगी।

इससे इंश्योरेंस कराने वालों की संख्या बढ़ेगी
एलआईसी देवास शाखा के एसएन चौहान ने बताया जीवन बीमा निगम की जीवन आनंद, जीवन उमंग, जीवन लाभ जैसी 49 प्रकार की योजनाओं पर नया सर्कुलर लागू होगा। जिले में 80 प्रतिशत लोग एलआईसी के जीवन आनंद, जीवन उमंग, जीवन लाभ जैसे प्लान लेते हैं। 20 प्रतिशत अन्य प्लान बिकते हैं। रिलायंस, एल्याय बजाज, कोटक महिंद्रा, आईसीआईसीआई, श्रीराम लाइफ इंश्योरेंस, बिडला सनलाइफ जैसी 24 बीमा कंपनियों पर भी यह सर्कुलर लागू होगा। इससे लोगों का इंश्योरेंस पर भरोसा बढ़ेगा।

जाने क्या है पाॅलिसी के लिए निर्देश
मुख्य जीवन बीमा सलाहकार ने बताया कि किसी ग्राहक ने 15 लाख का बीमा प्लान लिया है और उसे 1 लाख 20 हजार रुपए सालाना प्रीमियम पांच साल तक जमा करना है। तीन साल तक ग्राहक ने प्रीमियम जमा की और चौथे साल में किसी कारणवश जमा नहीं कर पाया तो पाॅलिसी लैप्स नहीं होगी। इसमें प्रीमियम 65000 रुपए तक घटाकर 35 हजार रुपए की जाएगी। इसमें उसे पांच साल का बीमाधन, क्लेम आदि का लाभ भी मिलेगा। एलआईसी का जीवन उमंग प्लान इसी कंडिशन पर चल रहा है।

