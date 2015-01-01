पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल शिक्षा:10वीं-12वीं के परीक्षा फार्म 30 नवंबर तक भरें

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 बोर्ड परीक्षा की प्रक्रिया शुरू की

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 की बोर्ड परीक्षा की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। छात्र-छात्राओं के वार्षिक परीक्षा फार्म ऑनलाइन भरना शुरू हो गए हैं। 10वीं और 12वीं में फेल हो चुके छात्रों के फार्म भरने के लिए नामांकन की जरूरत नहीं है। वह फार्म भरते समय अपने पुराने नामांकन की जानकारी फार्म में भर सकते हैं। उसी के आधार पर उनका फार्म मान्य होगा। फार्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि 30 नवंबर है। 10 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ छात्र परीक्षा शुरू होने के एक माह पहले तक फार्म भर सकते हैं। जिले में करीब 7 हजार छात्र-छात्राएं हैं, जो इन कक्षाओं में सफल नहीं हो सके हैं।

यह है नामांकन
कक्षा 8वीं तक छात्र-छात्राओं का नामांकन जिला स्तर पर रहता है। कक्षा 9वीं में प्रवेश के साथ ही नामांकन मंडल के पास जरूरी होता है। स्कूल प्रबंधन फीस लेकर कक्षा 9वीं में प्रवेश के साथ ही छात्र का मंडल में नामांकन करा देते हैं। कक्षा 9वीं में किया गया यह नामांकन कक्षा 12वीं तक मान्य होता है।

फेल हो चुके छात्रों के फार्म भरने के लिए नामांकन की जरूरत नहीं
ऐसे में हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल में फेल हो चुके छात्रों के सामने संकट था कि उन्हें दोबारा नामांकन कराना होगा, लेकिन मंडल ने राहत देते हुए पुराने नामांकन को भी मान्यता प्रदान कर दी है। फार्म भरते समय छात्र का नाम जिस विद्यालय में दर्ज है, उसके माध्यम से अपना पुराना नामांकन मंडल के पास भेज सकता है।

फार्म भरने वालों को नामांकन जरूरी
प्रदेश में हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी कक्षाओं की बोर्ड परीक्षा माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल आयोजित करता है। परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए मंडल में नामांकन जरूरी होता है। आमतौर पर वार्षिक परीक्षा फार्म भरवाने की प्रक्रिया स्कूलों द्वारा पूरी की जाती है, लेकिन इस साल कोरोना काल के कारण मंडल से ऑनलाइन परीक्षा फार्म भरवाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी।

30 नवंबर है अंतिम तिथि, इसके बाद लेट फीस
माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने 900 रुपए फीस के साथ वार्षिक परीक्षा की अंतिम तिथि 30 नवंबर रखी है। इसके बाद 31 दिसंबर तक 2 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ, 31 जनवरी तक 5 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ तथा 10 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ छात्र-छात्राओं द्वारा परीक्षा तिथि से एक माह पूर्व परीक्षा फार्म भरा जा सकता है। मंडल की इस सुविधा से विद्यार्थियों को सुविधा रहेगी।

