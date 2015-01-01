पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्टेडियम परिसर:स्टेडियम मैदान पर पटाखा बाजार की गंदगी साफ नहीं

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मैदान पर प्रैक्टिस नहीं कर पा रहे खिलाड़ी

शहर के स्टेडियम परिसर में दीपावली के दौरान पटाखा बाजार लगाया गया था लेकिन दिवाली पर्व बीतने के बाद अब तक इन मैदानों की सफाई नहीं कराई गई। पूरे मैदान में आतिशबाजी के खाली पैकेट्स व पालीथिन सहित रोगन व बारूद पाउडर यहां वहां बिखरा है। इससे जहां वातावरण प्रदूषित हो रहा है। वहीं खिलाड़ियों को प्रेक्टिस करने में भी परेशानी हो रही है। स्टेडियम परिसर में पटाखा बाजार लगाने के बाद से यहां कचरा और बढ़ गया है। दुकानदारों द्वारा फेंकी गई सामग्री बिखरी है।

खिलाड़ियों को अभ्यास में हो रही दिक्कत
इस स्टेडियम परिसर में रोजाना सौ से अधिक खेल प्रेमी विभिन्न खेलों की प्रैक्टिस के लिए पहुंचते हैं। वहीं शाम को भी कई छात्र खिलाड़ी फुटबाल, क्रिकेट, सहित अन्य खेल के लिए प्रैक्टिस करते हैं। इनके अलावा भी मैदान पर खेल गतिविधियां होती रहती हैं। खिलाड़ी कमल, राजेश शर्मा, बबलू, आनंद, लखन आदि ने बताया कि नगर पालिका को मैदान के साथ साथ स्टेडियम के इंडोर हाॅल को भी व्यवस्थित कराना चाहिए। नपा ने पहले खिलाड़ियों को इसे लेकर आश्वासन भी दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें