पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दल बदल:पहले राजा, फिर प्रजा अब भाजपा के प्रताप बने पूर्व विधायक मंडलोई

राजगढ़44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रताप मंडलोई ने सिंधिया और सीएम के सामने ली भाजपा की सदस्यता

राजगढ़ के पूर्व विधायक पहले राजा, फिर प्रजा और भाजपा के प्रताप बने हैं। दरअसल 1998 में राजगढ़ विधानसभा से विधायक चुने गए प्रताप मंडलोई राजा के प्रताप के नाम से प्रसिद्ध है। उस समय जिले के पांचों विधायकों ने अपने वाहन व घर पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह के प्रति श्रद्धा रखते हुए इसी तरह के शब्दों का प्रयोग किया था।

तत्कालीन विधायक श्री मंडलोई ने राजा का प्रताप, खिलचीपुर विधायक हजारीलाल दांगी ने राजा का लाल, सारंगपुर विधायक कृष्णमोहन मालवीय ने राजा का मोहन, नरसिंहगढ़ विधायक धूलसिंह यादव ने राजा के चरणों की धूल, ब्यावरा विधायक बलरामसिंह गुर्जर ने राजा का बल जैसे शब्दों का प्रयोग किया था।

श्री मंडलोई 2003 से विधानसभा टिकट मांग रहे थे, लेकिन नहीं मिला तो उन्होंने 2018 में निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ा। इस दौरान उन्होंने घर व वाहनों पर राजा के प्रताप की जगह प्रजा का प्रताप लिखवा लिया, लेकिन अब उन्होंने शुक्रवार को भाजपा का दामन थाम लिया है। श्री मंडलोई ने भोपाल में सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा के सामने भाजपा की सदस्यता ली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें