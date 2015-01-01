पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक माह बाद फिर सख्ती:आज से बिना मास्क घर से निकले तो लगेगा जुर्माना, रोक-टोक करेगी पुलिस

  • कोरोना के बढ़ते मरीजों को लेकर पुलिस की सख्ती

उपचुनाव व त्योहार के सीजन के बाद एकाएक कोविड-19 के मरीज बढ़ने के बावजूद प्रशासन व लोगों ने संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर सावधानी नहीं बरती। इससे मरीजों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ी है। पहले हाॅट स्पाट रह चुके ब्यावरा सहित राजगढ़ शहर में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे में कोरोना से निपटने के लिए प्रशासन दोबारा सख्त रुख अपनाने की तैयारी में है। इसके लिए एसपी प्रदीप शर्मा ने शनिवार को पुलिस अधिकारियों की आपात बैठक बुलाई, जिसमें क्राइम के साथ ही कोरोना पर सख्ती को लेकर निर्देश दिए हैं। एसपी ने बैठक में कहा कि रविवार से बिना मास्क सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर मिलने पर लोगों के चालान बनाए जाएं। वहीं जागरूकता के लिए लोगों के बीच विभिन्न अभियान भी शुरू किए जाएं। इसमें रोको टोको अभियान की दोबारा शुरूआत होना चाहिए।
शुरू होगी चालानी कार्रवाई
जिले में बिना मास्क के निकलने वालों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई दोबारा शुरू की जाएगी। पिछले एक महीने से यह कार्रवाई रोक दी गई थी। इसके चलते लोग बिना किसी डर के बिना मास्क के घर से निकल रहे थे। मरीज बढ़ने पर पुलिस दोबारा चालानी कार्रवाई शुरू करेगी। एसपी ने बैठक में सभी थाना प्रभारियों से कहा कि मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाए, सामाजिक दूरी का पालन नहीं करने पर कार्रवाई हो।

पुलिस रोको-टोको अभियान चलाकर करेगी लोगों को जागरुक
एसपी प्रदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि बैठक में सभी को सख्ती बरतने के लिए कहा है। इसके साथ ही पुलिस रोको टोको अभियान भी चलाएगी। इस दौरान लोगों काे मास्क व सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने पुलिस जागरूकता अभियान शुरू करेगी। ताकि लोग कोरोना संक्रमण से बच सकंे।

निगेटिव रिपोर्ट के बाद भी लंबे समय तक शरीर में रहता है वायरस
हमे कोरोना वायरस दूरगामी परिणाम दिखाएगा। डॉ महेंद्र सिंह ने अनुसार कोविड पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव होने के बाद शरीर में तीन माह वायरस मौजूद रहता है। हालांकि ये वायरस मृत अवस्था में रहता है। आरटीपीसीआर जांच कराई जाती है तो मरीज पॉजिटिव आ जाता है। डॉ सिंह ने बताया कि संक्रमण और बीमारी दो अलग-अलग बातें हैं। संक्रमण तब होता है जब कोई वायरस हमारे शरीर में चला जाता है और बीमारी तब होती है जब वायरस मल्टीप्लाई होना शुरू हो जाता है। इसलिए मरीज कई दिनों तक पॉजिटिव ही रहता है। एंटी बॉडी भी देरी से बनती है।

18 मरीज मिले, कोविड वार्ड में भी 18 भर्ती
जिला अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 18 पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं 143 मरीज होम आइसोलेट है। जिला महामारी नियंत्रक अधिकारी डॉ महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना को लेकर जिले में अभी तक 1 लाख 29 हजार 337 लोगों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। वहीं 42 हजार 175 मरीजों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए है। इसमें से 41 हजार 208 लोगों की रिपोर्ट मिल गई है। अभी तक जिले में 1944 मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित मिले है।

पिछले महीने में मास्क नहीं लगाने पर 3600 लोगों के बनाए चालान
लॉकडाउन के बाद जैसे ही लोगों की चहलकदमी बढ़ी वैसे ही पुलिस ने बिना मास्क के बाजार में आने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी थी। हालांकि यह कार्रवाई पिछले एक महीने से रुकी हुई है। इस दौरान पिछले पांच महीने के दौरान अनलॉक में 3 हजार 603 लोगों के खिलाफ चालान बनवाएं है। इस दौरान तीन लाख 60 हजार 300 रुपए की चालानी राशि भी वसूली है।
बेफिक्र ना घूमें दोबारा भी हो रहे संक्रमित
कोरोना से जंग जीतने के बाद जो लोग बेफ्रिक घूम रहे हैं। ऐसे लोग अब तक यही सोच कर चल रहे हैं कि उनके शरीर में कोरोना से लड़ने की एंटीबॉडी बन चुकी है। इस कारण वे सुरक्षित हैं, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। अब एक बार पॉजिटिव होने के तीन माह बाद फिर पॉजिटिव मिल रहे हैं जो कोरोना संक्रमित होकर ठीक हो चुके हैं, लेकिन दोबारा तबीयत बिगड़ी और जांच कराई तो वे फिर से पॉजिटिव निकले हैं। जिले में अभी दो ऐसे मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं जो दूसरी बार पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

