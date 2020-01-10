पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गाे सेवा:गाेसेवकों ने एक दिन में 12 गायों का कराया इलाज, गोशाला भेजा

राजगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सड़कों पर घूम रहे मवेशियों की सेवा करने का शहर के युवाओं ने लिया है संकल्प

शहर के कुछ युवाओं ने गायों की सेवा का संकल्प लिया है। युवाओं की इस टीम ने सोमवार को शहर के अलग अलग हिस्सों में लगभग 12 गायों का इलाज करवाया और इन्हें गोशाला में छुड़वाया। भंवर कॉलोनी में खाली पड़े प्लाट पर एक बीमार पड़ी गाय का इलाज करवाने पहुंचे गौसेवक शैलेष जाधव ने बताया कि दिनभर में उनकी टीम ने करीब 12 गायों की सेवा की, और उन्हें गोशाला छुड़वाया, रोजाना 10 से 15 गायों की सेवा कर रही हैं। टीम में करीब 15 युवा हैं, जो पिछले कुछ साल से सड़कों पर बेसहारा घूम रहे गोवंश की निस्वार्थ भाव से सेवा कर रहे हैं।

जिलेभर में करीब 65 हजार गोवंश ऐसा है, जो सड़कों पर भूखा प्यासा भटकने को मजबूर है। खाने, पीने और रहने की व्यवस्था के अभाव में यह गोवंश सड़कों पर बैठ जाता है, ऐसी स्थिति में कई बार वाहनों की चपेट में आने से यह घायल हो जाता है, इन युवाओं ने ऐसे गोवंश की सेवा करने का बीड़ा उठाया है।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें