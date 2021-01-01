पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेशनल हाईवे:52 सीटर बस में भरे थे सौ यात्री, ट्रॉली से जा टकराई

राजगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • पीछे से टक्कर लगने से पलटे ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली, ड्रायवर काे चाेटें आई

आगरा-मुंबई नेशनल हाईवे पर अरन्या पुलिया के नजदीक मंगलवार दोपहर करीब एक बजे यात्रियों से ओवरलोड बस पीछे से ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली में भिड़ गई। 52 सीटर इस बस में उप्र के करीब 100 कामगार वापस मुंबई लाैट रहे थे। बस में क्षमता से 2 गुना सवारियां हाेने और तेज गति के कारण ड्रायवर संतुलन खाे बैठा और बस आगे जा रहे ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली से टकरा गई। इससे ट्रैक्टर ट्राली पलट गए और कई क्विंटल गेहूं हाईवे पर बिखर गया। ट्राली में मूंदड़ा वेयर हाउस से गेहूं की बोरियां तरेना ले जायी जा रही थीं। ट्रैक्टर के चालक को मामूली चोटें आई हैं। वहीं बस का ड्रायवर बस और यात्रियों को घटना स्थल पर ही छोड़कर फरार हो गया। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस यात्रियों सहित बस को थाने ले आई। वहीं बस में सवार करीब 100 यात्रियों को उनके गंतव्य तक पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था पुलिस द्वारा बस मालिक को बुलाकर कराई गई। पुलिस ने ट्रैक्टर चालाक फरियादी रामचरण पुत्र चैनसिंह दांगी निवासी बड़बेली खिलचीपुर की रिपोर्ट पर बस के चालक पर पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है।

उत्तरप्रदेश से काम के लिए मुंबई ले जा रहे थे मजदूर
पुलिस के मुताबिक यात्री बस क्रमांक एमपी 13 बी 2426 उत्तरप्रदेश से मुंबई के लिए जा रही थी। बस में करीब 100 लोग सवार थे। यह लोग यूपी के विभिन्न शहर व गांवों के लोग थे, जो लॉकडाउन के कारण अपने घर व गांव आ गए थे। वह वापस मुंबई विभिन्न फैक्टरियों व कारखानों सहित रोजी-रोजी के लिए जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान बस के ड्रायवर ने तेज व लापरवाही पूर्वक बस चलाते हुए सामने जा रही ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली से पीछे से टक्कर मार दी।
बड़ा हादसा टला
बस यात्रियों के मुताबिक बस ओवरलोड होने से बस नियंत्रित नहीं हो पाई और बस ट्राली से जा भिड़ी। बस की टक्कर से ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पलट गए। गनीमत रही कि बस अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क नहीं उतरी। इस प्रकार एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया।

