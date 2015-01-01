पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:आप अपराध करने के आदी हैं, मुचलका भरिए भाजपा नेता को ऐसा नोटिस भेजा तो हटे एसडीएम

  • ब्यावरा में भाजपा नेता अमित शर्मा काे एसडीएम कोर्ट से जारी हुआ था नोटिस

ब्यावरा के भाजपा नेता और सांसद प्रतिनिधि अमित शर्मा को एक दिन पहले एसडीएम न्यायालय की ओर से एक आदेश के तहत फौजदारी के प्रकरण में मुचलका भरने का नोटिस थमाया था। नोटिस मिलने के बाद जिलेभर में साेशल मीडिया पर इसका विरोध शुरू हो गया। वहीं दूसरे दिन मंगलवार काे अमित शर्मा समर्थकों ने जिला मुख्यालय पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया और ब्यावरा एसडीएम व टीआई को हटाने की मांग की। दाेपहर तक चले इस विराेध-प्रदर्शन के बाद कलेक्टर ने देर शाम नाेटिस देने वाले ब्यावरा एसडीएम काे हटा दिया।
ब्यावरा एसडीएम के न्यायालय से जारी एक नोटिस में अमित शर्मा काे 10 हजार रुपए का मुचलका भरने के लिए कहा गया था। इसके बाद शुरू हुआ विराेध अपनी ही सरकार के अधिकारियों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन तक पहुंचा। मंगलवार को साेशल मीडिया पर इसके लिए अभियान चलाया गया। ब्लॉक मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करने और ज्ञापन के साथ ही ब्यावरा से राजगढ़ तक अमित शर्मा समर्थक बाइक रैली निकालकर कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे। जहां रैली निकाली और प्रदर्शन किया।
क्या है पूरा मामला: नाेटिस में बताया अपराध करने का आदी: एसडीएम न्यायालय से 24 अक्टूबर को धारा 111 के तहत अमित शर्मा के लिए फौजदारी का एक आदेश जारी किया गया। इसमें सिटी थाना प्रभारी के हवाले से कहा गया कि इस्तगासा क्रमांक 18/20 धारा 110 सीआरपीसी के तहत पेश किया कि आप अपराध करने के आदी हैं। पुलिस इस्तगासे में मुझे प्रारंभिक रूप से यह समाधान हो गया है कि आपको स्वतंत्र छोड़ा जाना उचित नहीं है। अत: क्यों न आगामी एक साल तक नेकचलनी/सदाचार बनाए रखने हेेतु आप से रुपए 10 हजार का बंधपत्र मय प्रतिभूमि के लिया जाए। अपना जवाब 10 हजार की सक्षम जमानत तथा मुचलके के साथ दिनांक 17 नवंबर को पेश करें, अन्यथा एक पक्षीय निर्णय लिया जाएगा।
उपचुनाव के दौरान तामील नहीं हुआ था नोटिस
जानकारी के अनुसार यह नोटिस 24 अक्टूबर के आदेश के तहत दिया गया। जो उपचुनाव के दौरान शांति बनाने के लिए जारी किया था। लेकिन यह नोटिस समय से तामील नहीं हो सका। इसके चलते यह देरी से पहुंचा है। हालांकि नोटिस एसडीएम न्यायालय द्वारा जारी किया गया है, ऐसे में आदेश की अवहेलना भी की गई है। वहीं देरी के चलते भ्रम की स्थिति बनी है।

एसडीएम बोले- पुलिस की ओर से आया था प्रतिवेदन उस पर जारी किया नोटिस
दंडाधिकारी एवं एसडीएम संदीप अष्ठाना ने नोटिस को लेकर कहा कि उपचुनाव से पहले बदमाशों की पुलिस द्वारा सूची तैयार की जाती है। उसी सूची में अमित शर्मा का नाम भी था। उक्त नोटिस पांच आपराधिक प्रकरण होने के चलते यह जारी किया गया। इसमें किसी प्रकार की भेदभाव पूर्वक कार्रवाई नहीं की है।

एसडीएम अष्ठाना काे सारंगपुर की जवाबदारी, राेशनी वर्धमान काे सौंपी ब्यावरा के प्रशासन की कमान
जिले में श्री शर्मा के समर्थकों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के बाद प्रशासन दबाव में आया। इस दबाव के चलते एडीएम केसी नागर ने एक आदेश जारी किया है। इस आदेश में एसडीएम संदीप अष्ठाना को ब्यावरा से हटाकर सारंगपुर एसडीएम बनाया है। वहीं सारंगपुर एसडीएम रोशनी वर्धमान को हटाकर ब्यावरा एसडीएम बनाया है।

मैं काेई अादतन अपराधी नहीं जो इस तरह की कार्रवाई की जाए
^मेरे ऊपर ऐसे काेेई गंभीर अपराध नहीं हैं कि मुझ पर धारा 111 के तहत कार्रवाई हो। साल 2007 के दंगे में मेरे खिलाफ पांच अपराध दर्ज किए गए थे, इन सभी अपराध में 2015 में न्यायालय से बरी हो गया हूं। पिछले साल तिरंगा यात्रा के दौरान सामूहिक रूप से दर्ज अपराध में जरूर मेरा नाम है, लेकिन वह भी विचाराधीन है। ऐसे में मैं कोई आदतन अपराधी नहीं हूूं जो इस तरह की कार्रवाई की जाए।
–अमित शर्मा, भाजपा नेता ब्यावरा।

प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी
अमित शर्मा को एसडीएम न्यायालय से नोटिस मिलने के बाद इसका जिलेभर में विरोध प्रदर्शन हुआ। इस प्रदर्शन में भाजपा नेता के साथ ही परशुराम सेना सहित अन्य लोग शामिल हुए। इन्होंने कलेक्टोरेट में विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए खिलचीपुर नाके तक रैली निकाली। इस रैली के दौरान प्रदर्शन कर रहे अमित शर्मा समर्थकों ने जिले की प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए एसडीएम व टीआई को हटाने की मांग की गई।

