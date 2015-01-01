पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आपदा में फैसला:विवाह समारोह, धार्मिक, सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी काेविड कंट्रोल रूम, नपा काे देना जरूरी

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बारात नहीं निकलेगी, विवाह स्थल में ही घोड़ी चढ़ सकेगा दूल्हा, डीजे पर भी प्रतिबंध
  • जिला आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में लिए कई अहम निर्णय,स्वास्थ्य टीम करेगी परीक्षण, माता-पूजन आदि के समूह भी नहीं निकलेंगे

अब यदि आपके परिवार में विवाह समारोह हाेना है या आप काेई सामाजिक, धार्मिक या सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम कर रहे हैं जिसमें संख्या अधिक हाे सकती है ताे इसकी जानकारी काेविड कंट्रोल रूम और नगर पालिका काे देनी हाेगी। हालांकि किसी भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल लाेगाें की संख्या 200 से अधिक नहीं हाेगी। यह निर्णय जिला आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में लिए गए हैं।

जिले में पिछले 15 दिनाें से कोरोना संक्रमण का असर तेजी से बढ़ा है। इसे देखते हुए कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार सिंह ने साेमवार काे जिला आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक बुलाई। इसमें समिति के सदस्य सांसद रोड़मल नागर, विधायक बापूसिंह तंवर, रामचंद्र दांगी, राज्यवर्धनसिंह, कुंवर कोठार सहित अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में निर्देश जारी किए गए। इन निर्देशों के लागू हाेने से शादी समारोह में किसी भी तरह के जुलूस या बारात निकालने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। दूल्हा घोड़ी विवाह स्थल पर ही घाेड़ी पर बैठ सकता है लेकिन सड़काें पर बरात नहीं निकलेगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम भी अायाेजन स्थल पर पहुंचकर समारोह में आने वाले लोगों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण करेंगी। जिला प्रशासन ने बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते सामाजिक व सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों की अनुमति अनिवार्य कर दी है। अब उठावना, जन्मोत्सव जैसे आयोजन की जानकारी नपा कार्यालय व कोविड कंट्रोल रूम पर देना होगी।

वर निकासी, माता-पूजन की अनुमति नहीं, बैंड विवाह स्थल में ही बजेंगे
जिला प्रशासन ने शादी समारोह जैसे आयोजनों पर रोक नहीं लगाई, लेकिन कई सख्त निर्णय जरूर लिए है। कोई विवाह यदि हॉल या धर्मशाला में होता है तो वहां अधिकतम 100 लोगों की अनुमति रहेगी। वहीं खुले गार्डन या परिसर में आयोजन होने पर अधिकतम 200 लोगों की अनुमति रहेगी। शादी समारोह में दूल्हा घोड़ी तो चढ़ेगा लेकिन वह बरात नहीं निकला सकेगा। प्रशासन ने शादी समारोह में माता पूजन, निकासी सहित अन्य चल समारोह की अनुमति नहीं होगी। बैंड केवल 50 मीटर की परिधि में ही बजा सकेंगे।

मास्क नहीं लगाने पर 100 रुपए का जुर्माना, बाजार पर कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं
कोरोना काल के दौरान होने वाले आयोजन मे अगर कोई मास्क नहीं लगाता है तो जुर्माना देना होगा। इसके लिए बैठक में 100 रुपए का जुर्माना तय किया है। आयोजन के दौरान बाराती, घराती व मेहमान के साथ हलवाई सहित अन्य को माॅस्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। इस दौरान बाजार खुलने व व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर कोई निर्णय नहीं किया, यानि पहले ही तरह बाजार खुले रहेंगे।

दाे दिन कराएंगे मुनादी फिर भी मास्क नहीं पहना ताे हाेंगे चालान
आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि अगले तीन दिन के बाद यदि काेई बिना मास्क लगाए मिला ताे जुर्माना लगाने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इससे पहले नगरीय निकाय दाे दिन तक अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में मुनादी कराकर लाेगाें काे मास्क लगाने के प्रति जागरूक करेंगे।

होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा घटेगी
जनप्रतिनिधियों की राय पर प्रशासन ने कोविड मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन कम करने का निर्णय लिया है। ऐसे व्यक्ति जिनके घरों में पर्याप्त स्थान हैं, अलग रहने के लिए व उनमें कोई लक्षण नहीं है, ऐसे लोगों को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया जा रहा था। अब इनकी संख्या कम की जाएगी और लक्षण हाेने पर एवं अन्य स्थिति काे ध्यान में रखते हुए काेविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती कराया जाएगा। प्रशासन के पास ऐसी जानकारी आ रही है कि जाे लाेग हाेम आइसाेलेशन में रहते वे नियमाें का कम पालन करते हैं। इसलिए अधिकतर मरीजाें को कोविड केयर सेंटर पर ही भेजा जाएगा। इसके लिए जिले में पूर्व में संचालित सभी चार कोविड सेंटर को दोबारा शुरू किया जाएगा, इन्हें संक्रमण कम होने के दौरान बंद कर दिया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें