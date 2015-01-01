पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ज्ञापन सौपा:वेतनमान की किस्त, क्रमोन्नति के आदेश करें जारी

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आजाद अध्यापक संघ ने डीईओ के सामने रखी मांग, ज्ञापन सौंपा

आजाद अध्यापक शिक्षक संघ ने शिक्षकाें की मांगों केा लेकर डीईओ बीएस बिसोरिया को ज्ञापन सौपा है। ज्ञापन में छठवें वेतनमान की तीसरी किस्त का भुगतान कराने और क्रमाेन्नति आदेश जारी करने सहित अन्य मांगें उठाई गई हैं।
ज्ञापन देते हुए संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष तेजराज सिंह खींची ने बताया कि छठवें वेतन की तीसरी किस्त भुगतान का आदेश जारी अन्य जिले में हो गया, लेकिन राजगढ़ में यह आदेश जारी नहीं हुआ, इसके चलते जल्दी आदेश जारी किया जाए। इसके साथ ही गुरुजी से प्राथमिक शिक्षक बने ऐसे शिक्षक जिनको 12 साल 17 सितंबर 20 को पूर्ण हो गए हैं उनके क्रमोन्नति के आदेश जारी किया जाए। वहीं माध्यमिक शिक्षक उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षकों की क्रमोन्नति के आदेश जारी किए जाएं। इसके साथ ही जो साथी रिटायर्ड हो चुके हैं उनका एनपीएस का भुगतान किया जाए। इस मौके पर कमल सिंह चौहान, राकेश शर्मा, धनसिंह चद्रावत, जनार्दन शर्मा, रामगोपाल वर्मा, गिरीश नागर, हेमराज शर्मा, केसर सिंह नागर, दिनेश नरवान, मांगीलाल परमार, कमल पंवार, शिवचरण दाँगी सहित अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।
आंदाेलन की चेतावनी भी दी
संघ के सदस्याें ने मांग की कि सातवें वेतनमान की सेवा पुस्तिका में संधारण किया जाए एवं प्रत्येक शिक्षक को सेवा पुस्तिका की फोटो कॉपी उपलब्ध कराई जाए। श्री खींची ने डीईअाे काे बताया कि कृष्णा जोगी प्रावि अभयपुर जो 31 मार्च को रिटायर हो चुकी लेकिन आज दिनांक तक उनका एनपीएस का भुगतान नहीं हुआ। इसी तरह सुषमा बैरागी प्रावि बरखेड़ा संकुल पपड़ेल 12 साल पूरे हो गए, लेकिन क्रमोन्नति नहीं मिली। इसी तरह अन्य कई शिक्षक हैं, जो सरकारी आदेश के अभाव में लाभांवित नहीं हो पा रहे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें