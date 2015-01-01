पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रसोई गैस:13 दिन में दो बार बढ़े रसोई गैस के दाम, 731 का सिलेंडर, सब्सिडी भी कम आ रही

राजगढ़34 मिनट पहले
  • दिसंबर की सब्सिडी अभी तय नहीं, नवंबर में मिली 24 रु.

रसोई गैस के दाम एक दिन पहले मंगलवार को 50 रुपए बढ़ गए। इस प्रकार दिसंबर महीने में दूसरी बार दाम में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। अब उपभोक्ताओं को 100 रुपए अधिक चुकाने पड़ेंगे। सोमवार को जिले में एक घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर के दाम 681 रुपए थे जो मंगलवार से 731 रुपए हो गए। इसके पहले 2 दिसंबर को 50 रुपए बढ़ाए गए थे। घरेलू गैस लगातार आम आदमी का बजट गड़बड़ा रही है। फरवरी से लेकर अब तक दाम में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव हुआ और सब्सिडी में भी। नतीजा ये हुआ कि फरवरी के मुकाबले एक सिलेंडर की कीमत 117 रुपए कम होने के बावजूद उपभोक्ताओं को हर 173 रुपए ज्यादा चुकाना पड़ रहे हैं। कारण ये कि जितनी कीमत गिरी, उससे कहीं ज्यादा सब्सिडी कम कर दी गई। इस दौरान सब्सिडी 290.06 रुपए घट गई। 16 वितरकाें के पास एक लाख से ज्यादा कनेक्शन: जिले में 16 प्रमुख वितरकों के उज्जवला और साधारण उपभोक्ता मिलाकर एक लाख से अधिक कनेक्शन हैं।

इस साल में गैस के दाम में कब क्या स्थिति रही
माह दाम सब्सिडी
जनवरी 748 183.10
फरवरी 748 317.66
मार्च 840 57.20
अप्रैल 779 209
मई 590 अप्राप्त
जून 626 24.60
जुलाई 628 24.60
अगस्त 630 27.60
सितंबर 631 27.60
अक्टूबर 631 27.60
नवंबर 631 27.60
दिसंबर 681 अप्राप्त

