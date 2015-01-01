पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:स्कूल सुंदर दिखें इसलिए करें कलर काेडिंग एक दिसंबर तक हर बच्चे काे मिलें किताबें

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कमिश्नर ने अधिकारियों की बैठक में कहा- सेवा केंद्र पर लगाएं कैमरे

राजस्व न्यायालय के प्रकरण में काेई लापरवाही नहीं हो, यह खासकर ध्यान रखा जाए। वहीं जिले के लोकसेवा केंद्राें में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएं और राजस्व अधिकारी केंद्रों की मानिटरिंग करें। ताकि इन केंद्राें में कोई बाहरी व्यक्ति उपस्थित ना हो और अतिरिक्त शुल्क ना ले सके। यह बात बुधवार को भोपाल संभाग के कमिश्नर कवीन्द्र कियावत ने समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान अधिकारियों से कही। श्री कियावत ने कहा कि स्कूलों को स्वच्छ सुंदर और आकर्षक बनाकर स्कूलों की पहचान के लिए रंगो के पट्टे लगाए। बैठक में प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में लाल रंग का पट्टा, माध्यमिक विद्यालय में नीला रंग का पट्टा, हाई स्कूल में का पट्टा और हाई सेकेंडरी स्कूल में केसरिया रंग का पट्टा लगाया जाए, ताकि उन्हें दूर से ही पहचाना जा सके। वहीं 1 दिसंबर तक कोई भी बच्चा किताब विहीन रहे ना रहे। 5 समूहाें में ली अधिकारियों की बैठक: पांच चरण में समीक्षा बैठक की। ग्रुप एक में राजस्व अधिकारी, ग्रुप 2 में कृषि विभाग, ग्रुप 3 ने शालेय शिक्षा एवं उच्च शिक्षा, ग्रुप 4 में ग्रामीण एवं नगरीय विकास तथा ग्रुप 5 में स्वास्थ्य एवं महिला बाल विकास विभाग के कार्यों की समीक्षा की।

राजस्व वसूली पहले, नियमित हो समीक्षा
आयुक्त ने राजस्व अधिकारियों से कहा कि नियमानुसार राजस्व वसूली की जाए। एसडीएम से हर सप्ताह पटवारियों की बैठक लेने और क्षेत्र में सप्ताह में 2 दिन भ्रमण कर रात्रि विश्राम गांव में करें ताकि गांव में चौपाल लगा राशन दुकान, स्कूल, शिक्षक उपस्थिति, नल जल योजना, आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र की समीक्षा हो सके।

