छात्रों की मांग:यूजी और पीजी में प्रवेश से कई छात्र वंचित, 15 प्रतिशत सीट बढ़ाने की मांग

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते कई छात्र रह गए प्रवेश से वंचित, सीटें बढ़ीं तो चौथे चरण में विद्यार्थियों को मिल सकेगा प्रवेश

कॉलेज में यूजी और पीजी की कक्षाओं में सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग विद्यार्थियों ने उठाई है। मंगलवार को अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के बैनर तले बड़ी संख्या में छात्र-छात्राएं एकत्रित हुए और कॉलेज में सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग उठाते हुए प्राचार्य को ज्ञापन भी दिया। प्राचार्य को दिए गए ज्ञापन में विद्यार्थियों ने महाविद्यालय की छात्र संख्या के मान से सीटें बढ़ाने की बात की है। यदि सीटें बढ़ती हैं तो 1 नवंबर से शुरू हुए एडमिशन के चौथे चरण में विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश मिल सकता है। बता दें कि अब भी कॉलेज में एडमिशन चल रहे हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते कई विद्यार्थी अब भी एडमिशन से बच गए हैं। ऐसे में उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने अब कॉलेज में यूजी और पीजी की सीट के लिए एडमिशन का चौथा चरण शुरु किया है। इसके तहत विद्यार्थी कॉलेज की खाली सीटों पर सीधे प्रवेश ले सकते हैं। हालांकि राजगढ़ जिले के अधिकांश कॉलेजों में सीट खाली हैं। इसके साथ ही कई विद्यार्थी प्रवेश से भी वंचित रह गए हैं। ऐसे में विद्यार्थियों ने मंगलवार को प्राचार्य वीबी खरे को ज्ञापन देते हुए कॉलेज में नए एडमिशन के लिए सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग उठाई है। ज्ञापन में विद्यार्थियों ने कहा कि कई विद्यार्थी कॉलेज में एडमिशन से वंचित रह गए हैं। ऐसे में कॉलेज में 15 प्रतिशत सीटें बढ़ाई जाएं ताकि विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश मिल सके। ज्ञापन देते समय अभाविप के पदाधिकारियों सहित बड़ी संख्या में छात्र-छात्राएं मौजूद थे। यदि प्राचार्य सीटें बढ़ाते हैं तो ऑनलाइन एडमिशन के चौथे चरण में विद्यार्थी कॉलेज में पहुंचकर सीधे प्रवेश ले सकते हैं। बता दें कि 1 से 10 नवंबर तक एडमिशन का चौथा चरण शुरु किया गया है ताकि प्रवेश से वंचित सभी विद्यार्थियों को कॉलेज में एडमिशन मिल सके।

15 नवंबर के बाद होगा स्कूल खोलने का निर्णय
राजगढ़. दीपावली के पहले स्कूल नहीं खुलेंगे। इस साल स्कूल खोलने का निर्णय 15 नवंबर के बाद ही हो सकेगा। इसमें भी अभिभावकों की अनिवार्य रूप से सहमति लेने के बाद ही फैसला लिया जा सकेगा। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी किए हैं। उप सचिव प्रमोद सिंह ने आदेश जारी करते हुए कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की अनलॉक-5 की गाइडलाइन में 15 अक्टूबर से स्कूल खोलने की छूट दी गई थी। लेकिन इसका फैसला करने का निर्णय राज्य सरकार पर छोड़ा गया था। अभी की स्थिति में 15 नवंबर तक स्कूल नहीं खोलने का फैसला लिया गया है। बता दें कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण के चलते पहली से आठवीं तक के बच्चों के लिए फिलहाल स्कूल पूरी तरह बंद रहेंगे। 9वीं से 12वीं तक की क्लास आंशिक रूप से अभी की स्थिति में चलेंगी।

