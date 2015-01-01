पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार के सीजन शुरू:सैंपलिंग का विरोध में दोपहर तक बंद रखा बाजार, एसडीएम के आश्वासन के बाद खोला

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • एक दिन पहले शहर में की गई थी सैंपलिंग, इसके चलते किराना व्यापारियों ने बंद किया था बाजार

त्योहार के सीजन शुरू होने पर कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार के निर्देश पर गुरूवार को शहर में एसडीएम पल्लवी वैध सहित अन्य लोगों ने सात से अधिक दुकानों पर छापामार कार्रवाई करते हुए सैंपलिंग की थी। इसके विरोध में गुरूवार को किराना व्यापारियों ने अनिश्चितकाल के लिए बाजार बंद किया था। इसी के चलते अगले दिन शुक्रवार दोपहर तक शहर का बाजार बंद रहा। इसके बाद किराना व्यापारियों की एसडीएम पल्लवी वैध के साथ बैठक हुई। बैठक में तय हुआ कि कोई भी व्यापारी नकली व मिलावटी सामान नहीं बेचेगा। वहीं अगर कोई बेचता है तो सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस दौरान व्यापारियों ने कहा कि हम भी प्रशासन का सहयोग देने तैयार है, सैंपलिंग के दौरान दो चार लोग तो ठीक है, लेकिन 15-20 लोग के एक साथ आने से अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बन जाता है। इससे ग्राहक भी डरते है और दुकानदारों में भी भय का माहौल रहता है। शुक्रवार को ब्यावरा में लिए सैंपल: कलेक्टर की निगरानी में जो अभियान शुरू किया, उसके तहत शुक्रवार को ब्यावरा में सैंपलिंग की। इस दौरान आधा दर्जन से अधिक दुकानों से खाद्य सामग्री का सैंपल लिया गया। इस दौरान कई प्रतिष्ठान संचालक दुकानें बंद करके निकल गए। वहीं बाजार में सैंपलिंग के चलते अफरा-तफरी का माहौल भी रहा है।

लोग बोले- नकली सामान नहीं रख रहे तो व्यापारी क्यों कर रहे हैं विरोध
दो दिन से शहर के बाजार बंद को लेकर अब लोग भी खुलकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देने लगे हैं। सोशल मीडिया के जरिए लोग व्यापारियों के बंद का विरोध कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान तरह-तरह के कमेंट देकर लोग बोल रहे हैं कि शहर के दूध डेयरी व मिष्ठान दुकानों पर सैंपलिंग हुई ताे किराना व्यापारी बंद क्यों कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में अगर व्यापारी सही है तो उन्हें प्रशासन का सहयोग करना चाहिए।

