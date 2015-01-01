पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुहूर्त की खरीदी...:धनतेरस पर बाजार में भी आएगा धन

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
दीपावली तक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, ऑटो-मोबाइल सहित सराफा, गिफ्ट, बर्तन और गारमेंट्स का मार्केट चमकने की आस में व्यापारी उत्साहित हैं। इसी सप्ताह पुष्प नक्षत्र के दौरान उम्मीद के अनुसार खरीदी नहीं हुई। इसके चलते व्यापारी धनतेरस व दिवाली पर अच्छी खरीदी की उम्मीद है। इसके चलते बाजार में धनतेरस से पहले दिनभर तैयारी चलती रही। वहीं खरीदाराें ने भी ऑटाेमाेबाइल और सराफा में खरीदी में समस्या से बचने के लिए अग्रिम बुकिंग कर रखी है। कोरोना काल में बेराैनक चल रहे बाजार में त्याेहारी सजन में राैनक लाैटी है। धनतेरस व दिवाली पर व्यापारी उम्मीद के मुताबिक व्यवसाय की बात कह रहे हैं। दिवाली पर खरीदी की परंपरा होने से लोग भी दिवाली को लेकर खासे उत्साहित हैं। वहीं व्यापारियों ने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, प्राॅपर्टी, कपड़ा, बर्तन, सराफा, ऑटोमोबाइल सहित अन्य कारोबार के लिए खासी तैयारी की है।

किस सेक्टर में कैसे है बाजार के रुझान

ऑटोमोबाइल: शहर जिलेभर में दो पहिया व चार पहिया वाहन की धनतेरस व दिवाली से पहले बुकिंग की गई। बाइक, स्कूटर के साथ ही चार पहिया वाहनों को पसंद कर लोगों ने दिनभर बुकिंग कर दी है।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स: सबसे ज्यादा इलेक्ट्रानिक बाजार में भीड़ दिखाई दे रही है। लोगों दिवाली पर खरीददारी करने से पहले फ्रीज, वाशिंग मशीन, मिक्सर-ग्राइंडर, टीवी और म्यूजिक सिस्टम को पसंद कर बुकिंग की।

सराफा, कपड़ा व स्टेशनरी: दिवाली व धनतेरस से पहले बुधवार को दिनभर कपड़ा बाजार ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी रही। महिलाओं ने त्योहारी साड़ियों के साथ रेडिमेड कपड़ों की खरीददारी की। इसके साथ ही बाजार में सोने के सिक्के, केडबरी, अंगूठी, पायजेब, नेकलेस सहित अन्य आभूषणों को भी धनतेरस के एक दिन पहले पसंद कर बुक किया है।


