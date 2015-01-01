पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्तरी हवा:ठंडी हवा चलने से रात का तापमान 11 डिग्री पर आया

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • दिन का तापमान स्थिर रात का एक डिग्री गिरा पारा, शाम से छाई धुंध

उत्तरी हवा चलने के कारण रात के तापमान में करीब एक डिग्री की गिरावट हुई है। वहीं दिन का तापमान स्थिर रहा है। वहीं शाम के समय वातावरण में धुंध छाई रही। रविवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 25.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। इससे पहले शनिवार-रविवार की रात न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री पर आ गया।
क्षेत्र में बादल छंटने व ठंडी हवा चलने से रविवार काे सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात रही। इस दौरान दिन के समय भी 7 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से ठंडी हवा चलती रही। वहीं वातावरण में धुंध बनी रही। ठंडी हवा के चलते रात के तापमान में कमी आई है। वहीं हवा की रफ्तार बढ़ने ही दिन व रात के तापमान में और भी कमी आने के संभावना बनी हुई है।
हवा की रफ्तार हुई कम, इसलिए दिन का तापमान रहा स्थिर : मौसम विभाग के अनुसार रविवार को भी मौसम शुष्क रहा। इस दौरान दिन के समय चलने वाली हवा की रफ्तार 7 किमी प्रतिघंटा रही। इसके चलते दिन का तापमान स्थिर बना रहा, वहीं रात का पारा गिरा है। इसके साथ ही लगातार छटे दिन भी कोहरे का असर रहा।

क्षेत्र में पिछले एक सप्ताह में 21.6 से घटकर 11 डिग्री पर आया रात का तापमान
दिन न्यूनतम अधिकतम
रविवार 11.0 25.6
शनिवार 11.9 25.5
शुक्रवार 16.0 26.0
गुरूवार 18.6 28.8
बुधवार 18.2 29.8
मंगलवार 20.5 30.5
सोमवार 21.6 31.0

सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात
मौसम विभाग के आरएस गोयल के अनुसार रविवार को सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात रही है। शनिवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 25.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जो रविवार मामूली बढ़ोतरी के साथ 25.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ पहुंचा। इसी तरह शनिवार को रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 11.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस था जो रविवार को 0.9 डिग्री से अधिक की गिरावट के साथ 11.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ पहुंचा। इस दौरान सुबह के समय मौसम में आर्द्रता 83 फीसदी थी, जो शाम को घटकर 54 फीसदी रह गई।

