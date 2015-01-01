पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तापमान:रात का पारा 14.60 पर, कुछ दिन में 100 हाेने के आसार

राजगढ़32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुछ देर के लिए निकली धूप, फिर छाए बादल, दिन भर रही धुंध

क्षेत्र में पिछले पांच दिनों से मौसम खराब है। इस दौरान घने कोहरे के साथ आसमान में बादल छाए हुए है। जो बुधवार को भी ऐसे ही रहा। दोपहर करीब 12 बजे 15 मिनट के लिए हल्की धूप निकली, लेकिन कुछ देर बाद ही बादल छा गए और धुंध छाने लगी। इस दौरान दिन के समय ठंडी हवा चलती रही। पिछले पांच दिनों से कोहरे व बादलों के चलते मौसम बिगड़ा हुआ है। बुधवार काे दिन की ठंड से हल्की राहत मिली है, लेकिन रात का तापमान एक डिग्री गिरकर 14.6 डिग्री पर आ गया। अगले दो दिन में मौसम साफ होने की उम्मीद है। इसके साथ ही रात का तापमान गिरेगा, इसके 10 डिग्री तक आने का अनुमान है। वहीं शीत लहर चलने के आसार भी रहेेंगे। लगातार घने कोहरे से फसलों में फूल मुरझाकर गिरने लगे हैं। रबी फसल को धूप नहीं मिलने से फसलों में कीट का प्रकोप भी बढ़ा है। हालांकि स्थिति अभी सामान्य है, लेकिन अगले कुछ दिन और ऐसे ही मौसम रहा तो फसलों को काफी नुकसान होगा। उत्तरी हवा की रफ्तार कम इसलिए दिन का पारा बढ़ा: क्षेत्र में उत्तरी हवा की रफ्तार कम हुई है, दिन के समय 8 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चली। मौसम विभाग के आरएस गोयल के अनुसार मंगलवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 20.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जाे बुधवार को एक डिग्री से अधिक की बढ़ोतरी के साथ 21.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर जा पहुंचा। जबकि मंगलवार को रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 15.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस था जो बुधवार को गिरकर 14.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ पहुंचा। इस दौरान मौसम में सुबह के समय आद्रता 89 फीसदी थी जो शाम को बढ़कर 71 फीसदी पर पहुंच गई।

रात के तापमान में 10 की गिरावट, इस सप्ताह के अंत तक चलेगी शीतलहर
क्षेत्र में बुधवार को रात के तापमान में एक डिग्री की गिरावट हुई है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ जीके मिश्रा ने बताया कि अगले कुछ दिन बाद जैसे ही मौसम साफ होगा, रात का पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे आ जाएगा। इसके साथ ही दिन का पारा भी गिरेगा। इस दौरान शीत लहर चलने की संभावना ज्यादा रहेगी। वहीं उत्तरी हवा के चलने से पाले की संभावना भी रहेगी। हालांकि मौसम साफ होने में दो से तीन दिन का समय रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें