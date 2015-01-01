पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो साल से स्थिति नहीं सुधरी:फिल्टर प्लांट की बिजली ब, आधे से ज्यादा शहर में पानी की सप्लाई नहीं

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शहर में पेयजल सप्लाई के लिए मोहनपुरा जल आवर्धन योजना की शुरूआत हुए दो साल हो गए, लेकिन यहां बिजली समस्या हल नहीं हो पा रही है। मौसम खराब होने के साथ ही प्लांट की बिजली फाल्ट हो गई। इसके चलते आधे शहर में जल सप्लाई नहीं हो सका।

शहर को पर्याप्त पेयजल सप्लाई हो सके, इसके लिए मोहनपुरा जल आवर्धन योजना की शुरूआत की है। इस योजना को शुरू हुए दो साल के करीब हो गए हैं, लेकिन यहां की सप्लाई व्यवस्था नहीं सुधर पा रही है। कभी प्लांट की बिजली फाल्ट होना तो कभी मोटर व स्टार्टर जलना आम बात है।

जिनकी रिपेयरिंग भी अहमदाबाद से कराई जाती है। इसके चलते शहर में जल सप्लाई आए दिन बाधित होती रहती है। शनिवार काे प्लांट की बिजली फाल्ट होने से शहर के कई हिस्से में पेयजल सप्लाई नहीं हो सका। शहर के इंग्ले कॉलोनी, इंदिरा कॉलोनी, भंवर कॉलोनी, बायपास, फलौदी कॉलोनी सहित अन्य क्षेत्र में सप्लाई बंद रहने से लोग परेशान होते रहे। इस दौरान देर शाम तक तक सप्लाई शुरू नहीं हो सकी।

अधिकांश क्षेत्र में सप्लाई के दौरान प्रेशर नहीं
शहर में नई जल आवर्धन योजना बनने के बाद भी कई क्षेत्र में प्रेशर नहीं आ रहा है। नलों के पाइप टूटे हुए हैं तो कहीं पाइप लाइन खुदी हुई है। इसके चलते आए दिन सप्लाई प्रभावित हो रही है। इसके बाद भी जवाबदार ध्यान नहीं दे पा रहे है। इसके कारण शहर के लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं। इसके साथ लोग जल सप्लाई के अभाव में स्वयं के खर्च से पानी के टैंकर डलवाने मजबूर हैं।

