सुविधा:एमपी ऑनलाइन से बिजली बिल भरने पर शुल्क नहीं

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • बिजली वितरण कंपनी ने राजगढ़ के उपभोक्ताओं के लिए उपलब्ध कराई सुविधा

बिजली के बिल का एमपी ऑनलाइन के माध्यम से भुगतान करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं के लिए यह अच्छी खबर है कि अब उन्हें सुविधा शुल्क नहीं चुकाना होगा। बिजली कंपनी ने संभाग में यह सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई है। अब तक एमपी ऑनलाइन के जरिए बिल का भुगतान करने पर पांच से दस रुपए तक शुल्क वसूल किया जाता था।
यहां बता दें मध्य क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी की पहल पर एमपी ऑनलाइन द्वारा वॉलेट सिस्टम बनाया है। इसमें बिजली बिलों के भुगतान के लिए अग्रिम रूप से कंपनी के खाते में 60 लाख रुपए की राशि जमा की गई है। इसी परिप्रेक्ष्य में यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि अब एमपी ऑनलाइन के पोर्टल एवं कियोस्क के माध्यम से बिजली बिल का भुगतान करने पर किसी भी प्रकार का अतिरिक्त सुविधा शुल्क नहीं लिया जाएगा।
कियोस्क से बिल भुगतान की भी सुविधा मिलेगी
बिजली कंपनी के महाप्रबंधक ने उपभोक्ताओं से आग्रह किया है कि कंपनी कार्यक्षेत्र में वे बिजली बिल भुगतान के लिए एक बेहतर विकल्प के तौर पर एमपी ऑनलाइन पोर्टल एवं कियोस्क के माध्यम से बिजली बिल का भुगतान करें। एमपी ऑनलाइन के कियोस्क गांव, कस्बों और शहरी क्षेत्र में स्थापित हैं। बिजली उपभोक्ता इन कियोस्क पर जाकर आसानी से बिना कोई अतिरिक्त शुल्क दिए बिजली बिल का भुगतान कर सकते हैं।

घर बैठे नए बिजली कनेक्शन भी एप से
बिजली कंपनी नए कनेक्शन लेने के लिए घर बैठे ही ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा रही है। इसके लिए उसे एप डाउनलोड करके आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा बिजली विभाग की वेबसाइट से भी आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद बिजली वितरण कंपनी आवेदनकर्ता को कनेक्शन की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा रही है। इसके अलावा लोड बढ़ाने, घटाने, नेम चेंज, केटेगरी चेंज करने के लिए भी ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए जा सकते हैं।

ऑनलाइन भुगतान के लिए प्रेरित करने के लिए पहल
उपभोक्ताओं को ऑनलाइन भुगतान के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए बिजली कंपनी ने यह पहल की है। इन दिनों यह और अधिक प्रभावी साबित होगी जब कोविड- 19 संक्रमण काल चल रहा है। ऑनलाइन बिल भुगतान करने पर उपभोक्ताओं को लंबी लाइनों में लगने से राहत मिलेगी तथा संक्रमण की आशंका नहीं रहेगी।

