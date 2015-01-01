पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर्मचारी गायब:गैरहाजिर लिपिक निलंबित सीईओ और अन्य को नोटिस

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जनपद पंचायत राजगढ़ में जपं के सीईओ सहित अन्य अधिकारी ज्यादातर समय माैजूद नहीं रहते। इसके चलते काम के सिलसिले में आने वाले लोग परेशान रहते हैं। दीवाली के त्योहार के बाद मंगलवार को कार्यालय खुले, लेकिन दोपहर 12 बजे तक यहां ना तो जपं सीईओ पहुंचे और ना ही अन्य कर्मचारी कार्यालय आए। इसको लेकर लोगों ने कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार सिंह से शिकायत की। इस शिकायत के बाद कलेक्टर श्रीसिंह मंगलवार शाम को कार्यालय का औचक निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे तो अधिकारी सहित कर्मचारी गायब मिले। इसके चलते कलेक्टर श्री सिंह ने एक लिपिक को निलंबित किया है। वहीं सीईओ सहित अन्य अधिकारी को नोटिस थमाए हैं। कलेक्टर श्री सिंह दोपहर बाद जपं कार्यालय का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। बार-बार कहने पर भी कार्यालय व्यवस्था और सफाई की स्थिति में सुधार नहीं आने पर जनपद सीईओ महावीर जाटव को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया। वहीं मनरेगा अधिकारी मांगीलाल दांगी द्वारा पंजी संधारण न करने पर 15 दिवस का वेतन राजसात करने का नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए। इसी क्रम में शाखा लिपिक देवेन्द्र मेवाड़े द्वारा पंजी प्रस्तुत नहीं कर पाने पर उन्हें निलम्बित करने के लिए कहा है।

परिसर की सफाई न हाेने पर जताई नाराजगी
कलेक्टर ने परिसर की साफ-सफाई नहीं होने पर नाराजगी जताई। इस दौरान उन्होंने कार्यालय में जाकर फाइलों का निरीक्षण भी किया। जहां भवन में गंदगी, टायलेट की सफाई न होने, कार्यालय की लाइट न जलने, रंगाई-पुताई न होने, खिड़कियों के कांच की जगह कार्ड बाेर्ड लगे होने पर नाराजगी जाहिर की। इस पर जपं सीईओ ने तीन दिन के अंदर व्यवस्था सुधारने का आश्वासन भी दिया है।

