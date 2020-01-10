पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

योजना:अब पंचायत स्तर पर भी बनवा सकेंगे गोल्डन कार्ड

राजगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आयुष्मान भारत-प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य के गोल्डन कार्ड बनाने का कार्य फिर से कराया जाएगा शुरू

सरकार एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग लोगों को बेहतर और समुचित स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने को लेकर कार्य कर रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में कोविड-19 के कारण बंद किए गए आयुष्मान भारत प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य योजना के तहत गोल्डन कार्ड का कार्य फिर से शुरू करवाने का फैसला लिया गया है। इसे जल्द से शुरू कराने के लिए आवश्यक तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी गई है।

कार्य में तेजी लाने एवं जल्द से जल्द अधिक से अधिक लोगों का कार्ड बनाने को लेकर पंचायत स्तर पर कार्ड बनाया जाएगा। जिससे सभी लोग आसानी के साथ अपना कार्ड बनवा सकें। इसको लेकर स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा समिति के सचिव ने पत्र जारी कर जिला स्तर पर अधिकारियों को हार हाल में तेजी के साथ कार्ड बनाने के लिए आवश्यक पहल करने को कहा है।

कार्ड से कोविड-19 का भी होगा मुफ्त इलाज: कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के दौर में गोल्डन कार्ड की उपयोगिता और बढ़ गई है। गोल्डन कार्ड से कोरोना मरीजों का भी समुचित रूप से मुफ्त इलाज होगा। शेष सभी इलाज सुविधाओं का लाभ भी पूर्व की तरह दिया जाएगा। एक भी आदमी कार्ड बनवाने से वंचित नहीं रहे इसका विशेष ख्याल रखा जाएगा। इसके लिए गांव में जागरूकता अभियान की तरह लोगों को गोल्डन कार्ड बनाने के लिए जागरूक किया जाएगा।

कार्ड बनवाने में मुखिया, वार्ड सदस्य समेत अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि भी सहयोग करेंगे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़ी आशा कार्यकर्ता भी अपने क्षेत्र में घर.घर जाकर लोगों को जागरूक करेंगी और कार्ड बनाने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगी। इसके साथ कार्ड बनने के बाद इलाज के लिए मिलने वाली सरकारी मदद की भी जानकारी देंगी।

क्या है गोल्डन कार्ड योजना

2011 की सामाजिक.आर्थिक एवं जातिगत जनगणना में चिह्नित गरीब परिवारों को इस योजना का पात्र बनाया गया है। प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य योजना के तहत लाभार्थी परिवार, पैनल में शामिल सरकारी या निजी अस्पतालों में प्रति वर्ष पांच लाख रुपए तक कैशलेस इलाज करा सकते हैं। योजना का लाभ उठाने के लिए उम्र की बाध्यता एवं परिवार के आकार को लेकर कोई बंदिश नहीं है। नेशनल हेल्थ एजेंसी द्वारा जारी वेबसाइट या हेल्पलाइन नंबर 14555 पर कॉल कर लाभार्थी यह जान सकते हैं कि उनका नाम लिस्ट में शामिल है या नहीं।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें