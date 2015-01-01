पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओपन बुक सिस्टम:अब 5वीं के बच्चे भी बनाएंगे प्रोजेक्ट

राजगढ़35 मिनट पहले
  • पहली बार बच्चों को घर पर प्रोजेक्ट और असाइनमेंट लिखने मिलेंगे

कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के चलते सरकार ने इस साल वार्षिक परीक्षाएं कराने के बजाय प्रोजेक्ट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में परीक्षाएं कराने का निर्णय लिया है। सीधे तौर पर यूं कहें कि कॉलेज की ओपन बुक प्रणाली की तरह बच्चों को घर पर ही असाइनमेंट लिखने के लिए दिए जाएंगे। इसमें बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट भी बनाना होंगे। वैसे तो कक्षा 6 के पाठ्यक्रम में प्रोजेक्ट रहता है। जबकि छोटी कक्षाओं के पाठ्यक्रम में प्रोजेक्ट वर्क नहीं होता लेकिन इस साल सरकार के प्रोजेक्ट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश देने का निर्णय लिया है। इस निर्णय के चलते ऐसे ऐसा पहली बार होगा जब कक्षा तीसरी से पांचवी के बच्चे भी अपने अपने असाइनमेंट के साथ प्रोजेक्ट बनाकर संबंधित स्कूलों में जमा कराएंगे।
ऐसा इसलिए कर रहे
शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों की मानें तो 40 प्रतिशत अंक प्रोजेक्ट व 60 प्रतिशत अंक लिखने के दिए जाएंगे। इससे विद्यार्थियों की दक्षता का आंकलन भी लगेगा। जिले के 19 सौ प्राइमरी स्कूलों में करीब सवा लाख से ज्यादा बच्चों को इस प्रणाली से जोड़ा जाएगा। इसमें तीसरी से पांचवी तक के 1 लाख 25 हजार बच्चे पहली बार प्रोजेक्ट बनाएंगे। जिसके लिए वर्तमान में बच्चों को मोहल्ला व डिजिटल क्लास के माध्यम से तैयारी कराई जा रही है।
ऐसा रहेगा प्रोजेक्ट
कक्षा छठवीं से आठवीं तक के पाठ्यक्रम में ही प्रोजेक्ट रहता है। इसके आधार पर बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट बनाना पड़ते हैं, जबकि कक्षा तीसरी से पांचवीं के बच्चों को शिक्षक अपने स्तर पर वर्तमान दौरे में होने वाली गतिविधियां, प्राकृतिक, अंतरिक्ष, मौसमी विषयों पर प्रोजेक्ट बनाने के लिए देंगे। यह प्रोजेक्ट चित्र के रूप में नहीं बल्कि उसका डेमो के रूप में बनाना होगा। इससे बच्चों की दक्षता का आकलन लगेगा।
डिजिटल व मोहल्ला क्लास में करा रहे तैयारी
डीपीसी वीएस राठौर ने बताया कि प्राइमरी व मिडिल स्कूल के बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट व असाइनमेंट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश देने की चर्चा है। इसकी तैयारी चल रही है। बच्चों को डिजिटल सामग्री से तो पढ़ाया ही जा रहा है।

