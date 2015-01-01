पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल:पैरासिटामाॅल व विटामिन-सी की बढ़ी डिमांड, कंपनियों ने 50% तक बढ़ाए दाम

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोनाकाल में कोई भी दवा डॉक्टर की सलाह लेने के बाद ही लें, एंटीबायोटिक व एंटीवायरल दवाओं की खपत पहले की अपेक्षा ज्यादा होने लगी है

कोरोना का संक्रमण शुरू होने के बाद बुखार, जुकाम, सांस की तकलीफ के इलाज में काम आने वाली और एंटी बॉयोटिक दवाओं की मांग बढ़ी है। वहीं, लॉकडाउन की वजह से इनका उत्पादन ज्यादा नहीं हो सका। इससे दवाओं के रेट में इजाफा हुआ है। अब इन दवाओं की मांग भी बढ़ने लगी है। राजगढ़ जिले में पैरासिटामॉल व विटामिन सी की गोलियों के रेट 45 से 50 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गए हैं।

अन्य दवाओं के रेट में भी इजाफा हुआ है। अब गले में मामूली तकलीफ, हल्का सा बुखार और बगैर किसी डॉक्टर की सलाह के पैरासिटामॉल, एजिथ्रोमायसिन, विटामिन-सी, डेक्सामेथासोन, ऑग्मेंटेन, हाइड्रोक्सी क्लोरोक्वीन जैसी गोलियां और कफ सिरप भी गटकने का चलन बढ़ा है। यह कोरोना का खौफ ही है जो लोगों से ऐसा करवाता जा रहा है। डॉक्टर को दिखाए बगैर सेल्फ मेडिकेशन, जिसने पैनिक बाइंग की स्थिति पैदा कर दी। इस वजह से दवाओं की कमी भी हुई और उनके रेट भी बढ़ गए।

हाईड्रोक्सोक्लोरोक्वीन की पहले मांग बढ़ी अब सामान्य हुई: एक बार डब्ल्यूएचओ ने इसे कोरोना रोगियों को देने की अनुशंसा की। तब सरकार ने इसकी कमी होने की आशंका जाहिर करते हुए एक बार खुले में बिक्री विद ड्रा करते हुए सरकारी अस्पतालों को सप्लाई दी। बाद में डब्ल्यूएचओ ने कहा कि कोरोना में यह खास असरदार नहीं है, बल्कि किडनी को डैमेज करती है। उसके बाद इसकी सेल सामान्य हुई और ये गोलियां बाजार में मिलने लगी। विटामिन-सी कोरोना काल में सबसे ज्यादा बिकी जिन्हें कोई लक्षण नहीं थे, वे भी इसे खा रहे हैं।

रेट कंट्रोल का असर: मास्क की कीमत आधे से भी कम
मार्च से पहले मास्क और सेनेटाइजर की खरीद नाम मात्र होती थी। कोरोना संक्रमण शुरू होने के बाद अप्रैल में इन दोनों वस्तुओं की मांग बढ़ी। तब बाजार में मास्क व सेनेटाइजर के रेट एकदम बढ़े। एन-95 मास्क 300 रुपए और सेनेटाइजर की 100 एमएल की शीशी 180 रुपए तक भी बिकी।

केमिस्ट अंकुर गुप्ता के अनुसार इसके बाद मास्क व सेनेटाइजर का स्थानीय उत्पादन होने लगा। सरकार ने इन दोनों को आवश्यक वस्तुओं की सूची में शामिल करते हुए रेट कंट्रोल किया। अब एन-95 मास्क की की कीमत आधे से भी कम करीब 125 रुपए तक रह गई है। बाजार में 100 एमएल सेनेटाइजर 50 रुपए में मिलने लगा है। अब तो जिले पीलूखेड़ी में भी अल्कोहल बेस्ड सेनेटाइजर बन रहा है। अभी तक जिले में 50 हजार लीटर से अधिक की बिक्री हो गई है।
बाहर से कच्चा माल न आने से बढ़ीं कीमतें
^ज्यादातर दवाएं बनाने का कच्चा माल पहले चीन से आता था। कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद चीन से कच्चे माल की आपूर्ति रुक गई। वहीं संक्रमण बढ़ने पर इसके लक्षणों से होने वाली तकलीफ में राहतकारी दवाओं की मांग बढ़ी। इससे पैरासिटामॉल, एजिथ्रोमायसिन और एंटी वायरल दवाओं की कमी हो गई थी। लॉकडाउन में फैक्ट्रियां बंद होने से उत्पादन भी नहीं हुआ। इससे कीमतें बढ़ी हैं। अब कमी नहीं है लेकिन बढ़े रेट बरकरार हैं। बाजार में कालाबाजारी की स्थिति नहीं है।
–योगेश गोसावी, केमिस्ट

लॉकडाउन के बाद दवाओं की आपूर्ति अब सामान्य
^शुरू में कुछ दवाओं की कमी की वजह ज्यादा खरीद और उत्पादन में कमी रही थी, तब जिन लोगों की रूटीन दवा चलती थी, उन्होंने भी यह सोचकर दवा स्टॉक कर ली कि बाद में मिले न मिले। लॉकडाउन के बाद अब दवाओं की आपूर्ति सामान्य हो गई है, जहां तक दवाओं के रेट बढ़ने का सवाल है, ये मांग और पूर्ति के अलावा कच्चे माल के रेटों पर भी निर्भर करता है। रेटों पर केंद्र सरकार नियंत्रण कर सकती है।
–कमल रजक, औषधि नियंत्रक, राजगढ़

