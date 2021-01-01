पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निराकरण:मांगों को लेकर कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे 300 से ज्यादा गांवों के पटेलों ने ढाई घंटे दिया धरना

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शुक्रवार को ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से करीब 300 से अधिक ग्राम पटेलों ने कलेक्टोरेट के बाहर ढाई घंटे तक धरना दिया। पटेल संघ के कार्यकर्ता 7 सूत्रीय मांगों के निराकरण को लेकर कलेक्टर से निर्देश जारी कराने की मांग कर रहे थे। करीब सवा दो बजे तहसीलदार ने ज्ञापन लेने के बाद चर्चा के दौरान पटेलों को कलेक्टर के समक्ष ज्ञापन रखने का आश्वासन दिया। पटेल तुरत-फुरत निर्देश प्रसारित करने की बात पर अड़ गए व कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में ही धरने पर बैठ गए। साढ़े 4 बजे अपर कलेक्टर कमलचंद्र नागर के आश्वासन पर पटेल माने।

इन प्रमुख मांगों को लेकर पटेलों ने दिया धरना
{ग्राम पटेलों के खाली पद जल्द भरे जाएं व ग्राम पटेल के उत्तराधिकारी को प्राथमिकता मिले।
{राजस्व वसूली में ग्राम पटेल के सहयोग के लिए पटवारी को आदेशित करें।
{ग्राम पटेल का नाम ग्राम पंचायत के सूचना पटल पर लिखें।
{गांव से संबंधित राजस्व कार्यों में ग्राम पटेल की भूमिका तय करें।
{परिचय पत्र जारी किए जाएं व पटवारी के साथ बैठने की व्यवस्था हो।

