दिक्कत:100 मीटर की सड़क पर गड्ढे ही गड्ढे, लेकिन मरम्मत नहीं

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • थावरिया के नरसिंह द्वार से बिजली कंपनी कार्यालय के गेट तक सड़क खराब, इसी क्षेत्र में हैं सबसे ज्यादा मंदिर
  • रखरखाव की जवाबदारी नपा की, लेकिन समस्या पर बिल्कुल ध्यान नहीं

थावरिया के नरसिंह द्वार से बिजली कंपनी कार्यालय के गेट तक सड़क में बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे बने हुए हैं। सड़क की लंबाई मुश्किल से 100 मीटर भी नहीं है। इसके बाद भी नगरपालिका इसके रखरखाव पर ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। दिक्कत इसलिए है कि इसी क्षेत्र में बिजली कंपनी का कार्यालय होने से हर महीने अधिकांश उपभोक्ता अपना बिजली का बिल जमा करने आते हैं। इसके अलावा शहर के सबसे ज्यादा प्राचीन मंदिर इसी क्षेत्र में हैं। जहां नियमित दर्शन के साथ साथ खास अवसरों पर मनाए जाने वाले त्योहारों के लिए बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु पहुंचते हैं। उन सभी को इसी गड्ढे भरे रास्ते से निकलना पड़ता है। साथ ही शासकीय प्राइमरी स्कूल और सिटी डिस्पेंसरी भी थावरिया क्षेत्र में हैं। जहां छोटे बच्चे और मरीज रोजाना आते हैं। हालांकि कोविड-19 की वजह से स्कूल बंद हैं। लेकिन जब स्कूल खुले होते हैं तो उन छोटे बच्चों को भी इसी गड्ढे भरी सड़क से निकलना पड़ता है। स्थानीय रहवासियों दीपक सिंह सोनगरा, देवेंद्र सिंह, मनीष शर्मा, शैलेंद्र परिहार, सुरेश वैष्णव, रोहित सोनी, ओपी शर्मा, अजय परमार, नीरज साहू आदि का कहना है कि नगरपालिका को सड़क के गड्ढों को जल्दी ठीक करना चाहिए। अपनी टीम को भिजवाएंगे ^हम अपनी टीम को भिजवा कर पूरी साइट का निरीक्षण करवाएंगे। फिलहाल पेंचवर्क करवा देंगे। -संतोष कुमार पाराशर, सीएमओ, नपा परिषद कार्यालय, नरसिंहगढ़।

मंदिरों में 300 साल पुराने रघुनाथ जी मंदिर और नृसिंह मंदिर के साथ कंवरानी जी, चांपावतजी और जगदीश मंदिर भी हैं, जिससे लोगों का आना-जाना लगा रहता है

1. थावरिया तिराहा की हालत खराब नरसिंह द्वार से ठीक पहले थावरिया तिराहे से तीन रास्ते निकलते हैं- पाल रोड, थावरिया और बड़ा बाजार के लिए। इसी रास्ते पर नगरपालिका की पाइपलाइन सप्लाई की मरम्मत के बाद खोदा गया गड्ढा अव्यवस्थित हालत में है। जिसकी वजह से वाहन चालक रोज फिसलते हैं।

2. चंपावत जी मंदिर के सामने गड्ढा नरसिंह द्वार के बाद में तालाब के तीज घाट के पहले चंपावत जी मंदिर के सामने एक बड़ा गड्ढा है। मंदिर में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को इससे सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत है। पिछले दिनों ही धर्मस्व विभाग ने मंदिर का जीर्णोद्धार करवाया है। इसके बाद मंदिर में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। इन सभी को इसी रास्ते से आना जाना पड़ता है।

3. बिजली कंपनी के वाहन बिजली कंपनी से रोजाना दिन में कई बार भारी वाहन शहर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों के लिए निकलते हैं। गड्ढों की वजह से इन वाहनों में तो खराबी आती ही है, साथ ही सड़क भी वाहनों के दबाव से और भी ज्यादा खराब होती है।

