पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कलेक्टर ने ली बैठक:निकाय चुनाव की तैयारी, संवेदनशील व अति संवेदनशील केंद्रों पर रहेगी खास निगरानी

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में नगरीय निकाय के लिए चुनाव आयोजित होने है। इसके लिए संयुक्त रूप से कलेक्टोरेट में बैठक आयोजित की गई। इस बैठक में संवेदनशील और अति संवदेनशील केंद्रों की खास निगरानी के लिए कहा है। ताकि निकाय चुनाव में किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी नहीं हो सके।

अगले साल की शुरूआत के साथ ही जिले की 14 निकाय में चुनाव होने है। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन तैयारी करने में लगा है। इन्ही चुनाव की तैयारियों को लेकर मंगलवार को संयुक्त बैठक आयोजित की गई। ताकि पुलिस प्रशासन के साथ ही अन्य अधिकारी भी चुनाव तैयारी में लग सके। इस दौरान चुनाव में किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी नहीं हाे इस पर चर्चा की गई।

वहीं संवेदनशील और अतिसंवेदनशील केंद्रों की खास निगरानी रखने के लिए जोर दिया गया, इसके लिए इनकी सूची तैयार कर जिला प्रशासन को भेजने के लिए कहा है। इस मौके पर एडीएम कमल चंद नागर, एएसपी आरएस दंडोतिया सहित सभी एसडीएम व अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

सालभर पहले पार्षद अब अध्यक्ष का हुआ आरक्षण

जिले की 14 निकाय में से 12 निकाय का कार्यकाल पिछले साल दिसंबर में पूरा हो गया था। वहीं छापीहेड़ा और सारंगपुर निकाय का कार्यकाल इस साल पूरा हुआ है। इसके चलते इन सभी निकाय के वार्ड पार्षदों का आरक्षण पिछले साल जनवरी माह में कर दिया था, वहीं छूटी हुई निकाय का आरक्षण कोराेना लॉकडाउन के बाद किया। इसके बाद अध्यक्ष पद के लिए आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया रुकी हुई थी, जो इस माह भोपाल में पूरी हो गई। अब अधिसूचना जारी होते ही निकाय चुनाव प्रत्यक्ष तरीके से कराएं जाएंगे। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन तैयारी कर रहा है।

पहली बार सभी निकायों के एक साथ होंगे चुनाव
आपको बता दे कि जिले की 14 निकाय में पहली बार एक साथ चुनाव होंगे, ऐसा चुनाव में देरी के चलते होगा। इससे पहले जब जिस निकाय का कार्यकाल खत्म होता था, उसी समय चुनाव कराएं जाते थे, लेकिन सालभर देरी से हो रहे चुनाव के चलते इस बार 4 नगर पालिका और 10 नगर परिषद में एक साथ अध्यक्ष व पार्षद के चुनाव होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें