चुनाव पर संक्रमण की छाया:पंचायत और निकाय चुनाव में कोरोना से बचाव की तैयारी, सोशल डिस्टेंस के लिए बढ़ाएंगे मतदान केंद्र

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने जागरूकता के लिए आदेश जारी किया

त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत और नगरीय निकायों के चुनाव अगले कुछ माह में हो सकते हैं। पहली बार यह चुनाव कोरोना संक्रमण के काल में होंगे ऐसे में चुनाव आयोग और जिला प्रशासन का सबसे ज्यादा ध्यान इससे बचाव के उपायों पर रहेगा। हाल ही में हुए ब्यावरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव से भी प्रशासन ने कुछ सबक लिए हैं जिनका असर आनेवाले त्रिस्तरीय और नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में देखने को मिलेगा। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने भी चुनाव की जागरूकता के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है। इसके अनुसार चुनाव में सामाजिक दूरी का पालन कराया जाएगा। शहर में एक हजार और गांव में 850 मतदाता संख्या से अधिक होने पर अतिरिक्त मतदान केंद्र बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए स्थानीय निर्वाचन में काम शुरू कर दिया है। हर बूथ पर सैनिटाइजर और पीपीई किट की व्यवस्था भी रखी जा सकती है। प्रशिक्षण से लेकर चुनाव व मतगणना तक में संक्रमण से बचाव के उपाय होंगे। त्रिस्तरीय चुनाव में पिछली बार जिले की छह जनपद पंचायतों में 7 लाख 92 हजार 522 मतदाता थे, इसमें से 92 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग किया था। वहीं जिले की 14 नगरीय निकाय में 71 हजार 952 मतदाता थे, इसमें से 84 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने वोट दिए थे। इस बार मतदाता सूची के लिए अंतिम प्रकाशन होने पर स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी।

20 से 25 के बीच नपा, नप अध्यक्ष का आरक्षण होने की संभावना
विधानसभा उपचुनाव के बाद राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने निकाय चुनाव के संकेत देना शुरू कर दिए हैं। जिले की 14 नगरीय चुनावों के लिए पार्षद पदों का आरक्षण हो चुका है, वहीं नपा अध्यक्षों का आरक्षण भी 20 से 25 नवंबर के बीच होने की संभावना है। इन संकेतों के अनुसार आगामी महीनों में चुनाव प्रक्रिया शुरू होने की संभावना है।
ब्यावरा उपचुनाव से सबक ताकि बाद में न फैले मर्ज
ब्यावरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र का उपचुनाव कोविड संक्रमण काल के दौरान हुआ है। इस दौरान सामाजिक दूरी का पालन कराने के साथ ही कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन कराया गया। इसके बाद भी उपचुनाव के बाद कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ा है। दोनों प्रमुख उम्मीदवार और अन्य लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। इसके चलते इस बार कोविद से बचने विशेष इंतजाम के साथ ही सख्ती भी रहेगी। हालांकि शासन की इस संबंध में गाइड लाइन नहीं आई है, लेकिन जिला प्रशासन अपने स्तर पर तैयार करते हुए गाइड लाइन का इंतजार कर रहा है।

निकाय-पंचायत चुनाव भी आसपास ही होंगे
जिले में नगरीय निकाय चुनावों के आगे-पीछे त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव भी होने की संभावना है। आयोग ने 2020-21 के कैलेंडर में नगरीय निकाय व पंचायत चुनाव के बिंदु तय किए हैं। प्लान में करीब 23 बिंदु रखे हैं। जो मतदाता जागरूकता के प्रचार से जुड़े हैं। इसके लिए जिले में काम शुरू कर दिया है।

गांवों में नहीं होंगे होम आइसोलेशन
इधर कलेक्टर भी संक्रमण रोकने के लिए सख्त हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कामाें की समीक्षा के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में किसी भी कोरोना पाजीटिव पेंशेंट को होम आइसोलेशन में रहने की इजाजत नही है। शहरी क्षेत्र में होम आइसोलेशन संबंधित एसडीएम की लिखित स्वीकृति से हो सकेंगे।

कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए इस बार नया क्या

  • कोविड गाइड लाइन से पहली बार होंगे त्रिस्तरीय उपचुनाव।
  • सामाजिक दूरी से होंगे चुनाव।
  • संक्रमण नहीं फैले इसलिए बूथ की अतिरिक्त रहेगी संख्या।
  • बुजुर्ग व विकलांग मतदाता को उपचुनाव की तरह वोटिंग का रहेगा अधिकार।
  • जिले की सभी 14 निकाय में एक साथ होंगे चुनाव।

जिले की इन 14 नगरीय निकायों में होंगे चुनाव
जिले की 14 नगरीय निकायों में एक साथ चुनाव होंगे। इससे पहले 12 निकाय में साथ चुनाव होते थ। एक साल देरी के चलते छापीहेड़ा और सारंगपुर निकाय के चुनाव भी साथ में होंगे। पहले एक साथ राजगढ़, खिलचीपुर, जीरापुर, माचलपुर, खुजनेर, सुठालिया, ब्यावरा, नरसिंहगढ़, सारंगपुर, तलेन, बोड़ा और कुरावर में चुनाव हुए थे।

बड़े मतदान केंद्र दो भागों में बंटेंगे पर परिवार के लोग एक ही केंद्र में करेंगे वोट
कोविड-19 संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस बार नगर पालिका चुनाव में शहर के मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है। जिन मतदान केंद्रों पर 1 हजार से अधिक मतदाता हैं उन केंद्रों को दो भागों में विभाजित करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में कोविड-19 संक्रमण मतदान के दौरान न फैले इसलिए यह व्यवस्था की जा रही है। जहां मतदाताओं की संख्या 1 हजार से अधिक है। इन मतदान केंद्रों को दो भागों में विभाजित कर मतदाताओं की संख्या बराबर बांट दी जाएगी। इस दौरान यह जरूर ध्यान रखा जाएगा कि यदि किसी परिवार में चार सदस्य हैं जो उसमें से आधे-आधे लोगों को अलग-अलग मतदान केन्द्रों पर वोट डालने न जाना पड़े। इसके लिए नपा के बीएलओ की बैठक तय कर उनसे बूथ पर जरूरी सुविधाओं की जानकारी मांगी है।
^हम निकाय चुनाव व त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारी स्थानीय स्तर पर कर रहे हैं, ताकि नोटिफिकेशन जारी होते ही चुनाव की तैयारी हो सके।
-नीरज कुमार सिंह, कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी राजगढ़।

