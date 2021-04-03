पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैक्स का पड़ेगा बोझ:जलकर में दोगुनी वृद्धि का प्रस्ताव नपा की अन्य सेवाएं भी होंगी महंगी

राजगढ़2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: रवि श्रीवास्तव
  • नगरपालिका ने पारित किया करो में बढ़ोतरी का प्रस्ताव
  • आम लाेग हाेंगे प्रभावित, सरकारी विभागाें पर करों की वृद्धि लागू नहीं

महंगाई के दौर में नगरपालिका अपने खर्चों को समायोजित करने के लिए अब दो से ढाई गुना तक कर बढ़ाने की तैयारी में है। 15 जनवरी को नपा ने कर वृद्धि का प्रस्ताव पारित किया है, जिसमें आवासीय जलकर दोगुना बढ़ाया जाना प्रस्तावित है। यदि ऐसा हुआ तो अप्रैल से नागरिकों को मासिक जलकर के रूप में 90 की जगह 180 रुपए चुकाना होंगे।

गैर आवासीय जलकर भी 300 से बढ़ाकर 600 रुपए किए जाना है। इतना ही नहीं नगर के मंगल भवन में होने वाला सार्वजनिक आयोजन भी अब महंगा होने वाला है। पहले जहां एक दिन के किराए के रूप में 2 हजार रुपए वसूले जाते थे, इसे बढ़ाकर 5 हजार करने का प्रस्ताव है। इसमें भी बिजली का बिल अलग से देना होगा। हालांकि इस प्रस्ताव पर अभी दावे आपत्तियां मांगी गई हैं।

प्रस्तावित वृद्धि को लेकर पड़ताल में सामने आया कि जिस हिसाब से कर वृद्धि की जा रही है, उस मान से दी जाने वाली सुविधाओं में वृद्धि नहीं की गई है। जलकर की बढ़ी राशि को सरकारी विभागों पर भी लागू करने की कोई योजना नहीं हैं। विभागों से पूर्व निर्धारित जलकर ही लिया जाएगा।

15 फरवरी तक पेश कर सकते हैं दावे-आपत्ति
प्रस्तावित कर वृद्धि को लेकर 30 दिनों में दावे-आपत्ति लिए जा रहे हैं। 15 जनवरी को प्रस्ताव हुआ है, ऐसे में आपत्ति के लिए 15 फरवरी तक का समय है। नागरिक, नपा में कार्यालयीन समय में सादे कागज पर आपत्ति या सुझाव दे सकते हैं।

58 लाख टैक्स बकाया, वेतन भी नहीं निकल रहा
नपा की आर्थिक स्थिति कमजोर है। सीएमओ अवस्थी के अनुसार कर्मियों का वेतन भी नहीं जुटा पा रहे हैं। चालू वर्ष में 78% व बीते साल के बकाया करों की 80% वसूली की है। उपभोक्ताओं पर 58.33 लाख टैक्स बकाया है। इसमें चालू वर्ष के 38.18 लाख व पिछले साल के 20.15 लाख शामिल हैं।

मंगल भवन: किचन शेड गंदा, दोनों गेट भी नहीं
ब्यावरा नाका स्थित मंगल भवन का किचन शेड गंदा है। पेयजल के इंतजाम नहीं है। कार्यक्रम के दौरान लोगों को टैंकर से पानी बुलवाकर अलग से रुपए खर्च करने पड़ते हैं। दोनों गेट पर फाटक भी नहीं, मवेशियों का जमघट लगा रहता है।

नल से पानी तो 20-25 मिनट ही आता है
^40 मिनट की बजाय 20-25 मिनट पानी आता है। नपा जलकर बढ़ा रही है, सुविधाएं भी बढ़ाना चाहिए।
जितेंद्र श्रीवास्तव, निवासी, फलौदी कॉलोनी

जितना खर्च उतना कर लगाने के हैं निर्देश
^ जितना खर्च हो रहा है, उतना कर लगाने के निर्देश है। फिर भी उससे कम ही बढ़ौतरी का प्रस्ताव है।
पवन अवस्थी, सीएमओ, नपा राजगढ़

