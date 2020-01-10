पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मानूसन अब विदाई की ओर:सामान्य से कम रह गई बारिश, 3 दिन बाद 4 डिग्री बढ़ सकता है दिन का तापमान, बढ़ेगी उमस और गर्मी

राजगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विदाई की ओर मानसून, एक दो दिन में सिर्फ बूंदाबांदी का अनुमान

मानूसन अब विदाई की ओर है। इस बार बारिश कम होने से अभी तक उमस और गर्मी से राहत नहीं मिल पायी है, अब तो मौसम विभाग यहां तक संभावना जता रहा है कि आने वाले तीन चार दिन में दिन का तापमान तीन से चार डिग्री और बढ़ सकता है, ऐसे में उमस और गर्मी से राहत मिलने के बजाए और परेशानी ही बढ़ेगी, ऐसी स्थिति आने वाले 15 दिनों तक बनी रह सकती है, ऐसा अनुमान है।

इस बार इस मानसून सीजन में अब तक सिर्फ 961 मिमी ही बारिश हुई है, जोकि जिले की औसत बारिश से कम है। जिले की औसत बारिश 1150 है। इधर, इस बार के मानसून सीजन में बारिश का सिलसिला कुछ इस तरह बिगड़ा है जिससे फसलों के उत्पादन पर भी असर पड़ा है। मौसम विभाग के आरएस गोयल के मुताबिक अब मानसून विदाई की ओर है, ऐसे में एक दो दिन में जिले के कुछ हिस्सों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है। इसके बाद फिर तेज धूप निकलेगी और तापमान में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी।

दो दिन से छाए बादल, अब धीरे धीरे छंटने लगे हैं: दो दिन पहले शहर सहित जिले के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश हुई थी, जिससे खेतों में पड़ी सोयाबीन की फसल भीग गयी थी, सोमवार को दिनभर धूप निकली रही, बादल भी धीरे धीरे छंटने लगे हैं।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें