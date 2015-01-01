पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:24 घंटे से लगी बारिश की झड़ी थमी, बादल से रात का पारा बढ़ा

राजगढ़43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अगले 24 घंटे ऐसे ही रहेगा मौसम, इसके बाद गिरेगा दिन व रात का पारा

क्षेत्र में दो दिन पहले अचानक मौसम में परिवर्तन आया है। अरब सागर से आ रही नमी के साथ ही राजस्थान व महाराष्ट्र में सिस्टम बनने के चलते एक दिन पहले रात 3 बजे से बारिश की झड़ी लगी थी, जो बीती आधी रात तक जारी रही, लेकिन ठंडी हवा के साथ बादल छाए रहे। इससे रात का तापमान 3 डिग्री से अधिक बढ़ा है।

वहीं दिन के समय ठंडी हवा चलती रही। पिछले 24 घंटे में जिलेभर में 9.4 मिमी बारिश हुई है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा बारिश पचोर, नरसिंहगढ़ और जीरापुर में 11 मिमी दर्ज की गई। जबकि ब्यावरा व सारंगपुर में 10 मिमी, राजगढ़ में 8 मिमी और खिलचीपुर में 4 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई।

रिमझिम बारिश से फसलों में आएगी जान
इस साल रबी सीजन में 3. 32 लाख हेक्टेयर में फसल बोई है। 10 दिसंबर तक सामान्य से 6 डिग्री अधिक तापमान बना हुआ था, इसके चलते फसलों की ग्रोथ नहीं हो पा रही थी। अब तापमान गिरने व रिमझिम बारिश से इन फसलों को जीवन दान मिला है।

रात का 3 डिग्री बढ़ा तापमान
मौसम में बदलाव से रात का पारा तीन डिग्री से अधिक बढ़ा है। मौसम विभाग के आरएस गोयल के अनुसार शुक्रवार को दिन का तापमान 20.7 डिग्री था, जाे शनिवार 22.7 डिग्री पर आ गया। शुक्रवार को रात का पारा 13.4 डिग्री था जो शनिवार को 16.7 डिग्री पर जा पहुंचा।

अभी अगले 36 घंटे तक ऐसे ही रहेगा मौसम
अरब सागर पर ऊपरी हवा का बना चक्रवात बनने के कारण नमी आ रही है। वहीं राजस्थान व महाराष्ट्र के ऊपर बने सिस्टम से बारिश के आसार है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले 36 घंटे तक इसी तरह मौसम रहेगा। इस दौरान रूक-रूककर बारिश होती रहेगी। वहीं बादल छाए रहेंगे। इसके बाद ठंडी हवा चलेगी, इससे दिन व रात का पारा गिरेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें